Eli Lilly expects FDA to deny expanded use of arthritis drug for eczema

(Reuters) -Eli Lilly and Co said on Friday it expects the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to decline the approval of expanded use of its rheumatoid arthritis drug as a treatment for adults with moderate-to-severe eczema.

"At this point, the company does not have alignment with the FDA on the indicated population," the drugmaker said.

In the European Union and Japan, Lilly's Olumiant drug has been approved to treat eczema in patients who have an inadequate response to topical treatments.

Lilly also said it has decided to discontinue its program for testing use of Olumiant in autoimmune disease lupus, based on early results from two late-stage trials.

The decision would adversely affect Lilly which continues to bet on the expanded use of the drug for treating COVID-19 for certain hospitalized patients and severe alopecia areata, a type of hair loss.

In the United States, the drug is already authorized for emergency use in hospitalized adults with COVID-19 and children aged two or older requiring supplemental oxygen or mechanical ventilation.

The FDA has granted priority review for the marketing application for Olumiant's expanded use in certain hospitalized patients with COVID-19, with an anticipated regulatory action in the second quarter.

