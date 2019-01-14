Eli Lilly (LLY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Eli Lilly (LLY) closed at $114.68 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.29% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.94%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had gained 1.15% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 3.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.47% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LLY as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 30, 2019. In that report, analysts expect LLY to post earnings of $1.37 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 20.18%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.37 billion, up 3.34% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LLY should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.24% higher. LLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that LLY has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.62 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.51, which means LLY is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that LLY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.92 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.