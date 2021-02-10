Eli Lilly's antibody combination receives FDA emergency use authorization for COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: Eli Lilly logo is shown on one of their offices in San Diego
(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization (EUA) to Eli Lilly's combination antibody therapy to fight COVID-19, the U.S. drugmaker said on Tuesday.

Eli Lilly's combination therapy of two antibodies, bamlanivimab and etesevimab, helped cut the risk of hospitalization and death in COVID-19 patients by 70%, data from a late-stage trial showed in January.

"This therapy is authorized for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients aged 12 and older who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization", the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

