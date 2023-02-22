Eli Lilly's diabetes drug back to shelf after two-month shortage

FILE PHOTO: An Eli Lilly and Company pharmaceutical manufacturing plant is pictured in Branchburg, New Jersey
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Eli Lilly & Co said on Tuesday all doses of its new diabetes drug Mounjaro were now available with wholesalers having inventory on hand after a two-month-long shortage.

"Because Mounjaro is still a launch product with dynamic demand, some pharmacies may continue to experience intermittent delays from time to time," Eli Lilly told Reuters in an emailed statement.

In December, the U.S. health regulator had added Mounjaro to its list of drugs facing shortages, highlighting Lilly's struggles to meet booming demand for the newly approved diabetes injection.

Due to its potential to help patient lose weight, Mounjaro is being recommended by doctors for that purpose even though it has not been explicitly approved as an obesity treatment in a common practice known as off-label prescribing, according to a report by Bloomberg News.

Lilly said it did not promote or encourage the off-label use of any of its medicines.

Mounjaro was approved in the United States last May to help people with type 2 diabetes control their blood sugar levels. The company anticipates the drug, which has the common name tirzepatide, to get nod for obesity, an even bigger market, next year.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Recommended Stories

  • Make these pork and peanut dragon noodles for a bold and savory combo

    Pork and peanut dragon noodles work well as a main dish, especially if you pair it with a milder side dish or cool salad to fully round out the meal.

  • NASA Will Launch Israel's First Space Telescope, Set to View Fleeting Events Like Supernovae

    Israel’s first space telescope is set to reach geostationary orbit in 2026, and NASA is going to get it there, the agency announced Tuesday. The mission is called the Ultraviolet Transient Astronomy Satellite (ULTRASAT), and it will scrutinize short-duration events like supernovae and stellar mergers.

  • Coinbase swings to quarterly loss as crypto winter hits trading volume

    (Reuters) -Coinbase Global Inc reported a fourth-quarter loss on Tuesday, as trading volume at the cryptocurrency exchange came under pressure from an industry-wide downturn triggered by a string of high-profile bankruptcies. The digital assets market suffered from dour sentiment over the last year, but the biggest blow to the sector came from the bankruptcy of Sam Bankman-Fried's major crypto exchange FTX in November. "In the wake of FTX and other crypto company failures, we have seen increased regulatory scrutiny," Chief Executive Brian Armstrong said on a call with analysts but added the development will ultimately benefit Coinbase.

  • Japan sends giant panda 'home' to China

    STORY: Some 60,000 people applied for 2,600 spots to see Xiang Xiang on Sunday (February 19), her last day on view, with a few women in tears as they watched her snack on bamboo.A hugely popular attraction at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo since her birth there nearly six years ago, Xiang Xiang was sent to China on Tuesday under an agreement in which giant pandas are loaned to zoos around the world but China maintains ownership of any such loaned bears and their offspring."I would like to thank, from the bottom of my heart, the many people who watched Xiang Xiang's growth and loved her. Thank you very much," said Head of Ueno Zoo, Yutaka Fukuda.

  • Putin says Ukraine started the war, and ‘we are using force to end it’

    Russian President Vladimir Putin railed against the West in his long-delayed state-of-the-nation address on Tuesday.

  • Tiffany Haddish, Pete Davidson and Dierks Bentley Attend Daytona 500

    Tiffany Haddish, Pete Davidson and Dierks Bentley celebrate Daytona 500 for the 65th anniversary!

  • How Half of Americans Are Missing Out on Billions in Investments, According to Graham Stephan

    Unfortunately, these aren't the same banks that make up the top five when it comes to market share. JP Morgan Chase: The largest bank in the U.S. by market share, Chase has terrible rates. Bank of America: Second on the list, BoA offers the same sad 0.1% rate for its base savings accounts.

  • How you can stop dementia in its tracks in your 60s

    Staying active throughout adulthood could help stave off dementia and even taking up exercise in your 60s is better than doing nothing at all, new research has suggested.

  • Top Chinese Scientists Sketch Out Plans to Thwart US Chip Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Key members of China’s most influential scientific body have outlined the country’s plan to circumvent US chip sanctions for the first time, codifying Beijing’s view of how it could win a crucial technological conflict with Washington.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsPutin Halts Nu

  • Investors have pushed stocks into the death zone, warns Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson

    What’s the best metaphor to describe the stock market, that has sent the S&P 500 up 16% from its October lows, and up 6% this year? Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson has turned to the Jon Krakauer best-seller “Into Thin Air,” which chronicles the death of 12 mountaineers trying to scale Mount Everest. The book delves into the death zone, which starts 3,000 feet from the mountain’s summit, an altitude where oxygen pressure isn’t sufficient to sustain life for an extended period.

  • Kelly Clarkson and Babyface perform soothing duet of a Whitney Houston classic

    Kelly Clarkson and Babyface performed Whitney Houston's "Exhale (Shoop Shoop)," which Babyface wrote for Houston's movie "Waiting to Exhale."

  • Former IRS head says you need tech, not brute force, to bring tax cheats to heel

    Daniel Werfel appears very likely to become America’s next IRS commissioner. Then the the hard part starts, warns a former commissioner who led the agency from 1997 to 2002.

  • 2 dead, 3 injured in explosion at welding company in Florida: Officials

    Two people have died and three others were injured following an explosion in Florida, authorities said on Tuesday. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters discovered multiple people were on fire, according to a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and three people were hurt in the fire, Miami-Dade Police Department said.

  • President Biden makes unannounced visit to Ukraine ahead of Russian invasion anniversary

    President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Ukraine ahead of the anniversary of Russia's invasion of the country.

  • Where Will Costco Stock Be in 5 Years?

    Over the past five years, Costco's (NASDAQ: COST) stock rallied 165% as the S&P 500 advanced less than 50%. The warehouse retailer easily outperformed the market as it consistently opened new stores, gained more paying members, and maintained high renewal rates. During that period, its annual revenue grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% as its EPS increased at a CAGR of 17%.

  • Mexico's former top cop convicted of taking payoffs to shield drug cartels

    Genaro Garcia Luna, Secretary of Public Security in Mexico from 2006 to 2012, was found guilty Tuesday by a federal jury in Brooklyn, New York, of engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise that included six drug-related violations. "Garcia Luna, who once stood at the pinnacle of law enforcement in Mexico, will now live the rest of his days having been revealed as a traitor to his country and to the honest members of law enforcement who risked their lives to dismantle drug cartels," said U.S. Attorney Breon Peace. "It is unconscionable that the defendant betrayed his duty as Secretary of Public Security by greedily accepting millions of dollars in bribe money that was stained by the blood of Cartel wars and drug-related battles in the streets of the United States and Mexico, in exchange for protecting those murderers and traffickers he was solemnly sworn to investigate."

  • OK, so cargo pants are in, and you’re going to want this $40 pair from Amazon in all colors

    These pants have a special waistband to totally hug your curves.

  • GOP 2024 contenders visiting Iowa as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives speech in New York

    A number of possible contenders for the 2024 Republican ticket are visiting Iowa, while Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, also a potential candidate, comes to New York to give a speech on law and order. CBS News political director Fin Gomez joins CBS News to discuss.

  • Italy faces new drought alert as Venice canals run dry

    MILAN (Reuters) -Weeks of dry winter weather have raised concerns that Italy could face another drought after last summer's emergency, with the Alps having received less than half of their normal snowfall, according to scientists and environmental groups. The warning comes as Venice, where flooding is normally the primary concern, faces unusually low tides that are making it impossible for gondolas, water taxis and ambulances to navigate some of its famous canals. The problems in Venice are being blamed on a combination of factors -- the lack of rain, a high pressure system, a full moon and sea currents.

  • Natural gas plunges 10% to its lowest level since 2020 as winter demand concerns fade

    US natural gas prices fell as much as 10% to a low of $2.06 per million BTUs on Tuesday, representing a decline of 79% from its August high.