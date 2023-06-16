Eli Lilly's migraine drug fails to meet main goal in post-approval study

Lilly Biotechnology Center is shown in San Diego after cutting price of insulin

(Reuters) - Eli Lilly said on Friday its drug Emgality did not meet the primary goal of superiority to Pfizer Inc's Nurtec ODT in prevention of episodic migraine in a post-approval study.

This was the first-of-its-kind study comparing the two drugs.

The 580-patient, three-month study, however, showed "clinically meaningful" efficacy and safety for Emgality, similar to previous 6-month studies of the drug, Lilly said.

Lilly's Emgality was approved in 2018 for preventive treatment of migraine in adults.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)