Eli Lilly's migraine drug fails to meet main goal in post-approval study
(Reuters) - Eli Lilly said on Friday its drug Emgality did not meet the primary goal of superiority to Pfizer Inc's Nurtec ODT in prevention of episodic migraine in a post-approval study.
This was the first-of-its-kind study comparing the two drugs.
The 580-patient, three-month study, however, showed "clinically meaningful" efficacy and safety for Emgality, similar to previous 6-month studies of the drug, Lilly said.
Lilly's Emgality was approved in 2018 for preventive treatment of migraine in adults.
(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)