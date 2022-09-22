Eli Manning Says He's Mistaken For Another Celeb And It Came To A Head Recently

Ex-New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, a two-time Super Bowl MVP, told Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday that he’s often mistaken for another retired athlete. (Watch the video below.)

But one recent case really stuck in the craw of the four-time Pro Bowl pick. He said he was taking his daughters fishing this past summer when they pulled over to get some snacks. The clerk, Manning recalled, said, “Are you who I think you are?”

Manning answered in the affirmative and the clerk, according to the ex-NFLer, answered: “Oh my gosh, Michael Phelps is in my store! Everybody come out, it’s Michael Phelps!”

When Manning tried to let the guy know he wasn’t the Olympic swim great, the disappointed clerk replied, “So you lied to me?”

Manning said he fumbled through an explanation. “I just thought who you thought I was, was not who I am.”

That didn’t seem to help either.

In the interview on “The Tonight Show,” the “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” star also revealed why doesn’t rub Tom Brady’s nose in the fact that he’s beaten him twice in the Super Bowl. Check it out:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

