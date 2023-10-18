Eli Perry murder trial: Lawyer says Mashpee man didn't mean to kill his father in 2017

The lawyer for a Mashpee man charged with killing his father in 2017 and burying his body near an off–Cape cranberry bog told a Barnstable Superior Court jury Wednesday that the slaying was unintentional.

In his opening statement, attorney Eduardo Masferrer said to the jury that Eli Perry killed Raymond Perry during an argument about Raymond Perry’s home — where Eli was living in a small dwelling on the property with his then-girlfriend, Paige Malone. Wednesday was the first day of Perry's trial.

“Ultimately, Eli Perry took actions that resulted in his father’s death,” Masferrer said. “But the evidence in this case will show you that he did not commit first-degree murder, that he did not intend to kill his father.”

Perry, 43, sat still in court while 11 indictments were read before the jury, with charges ranging from intentional murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon to improper disposal of a body.

Cape and Islands Assistant District Attorney Michael Giardino told the jury that on the night of Raymond Perry's death, Malone recalled hearing Eli Perry say something along the lines of “tonight’s the night.” Later, he said, Eli entered the house and killed his father.

“Over the next few weeks, the commonwealth expects to present evidence to you to show beyond a reasonable doubt that Eli Perry sliced his 64-year-old father’s throat at 37 Riverside Road, and transported him to that bog where he buried him,” Giardino said.

Raymond Perry was reported missing on Dec. 1, 2017, Giardino said, but friends and family reportedly had not been in touch with him since Nov. 26.

Several days later, on Dec. 18, investigators found Raymond Perry buried under a mulch pile near a cranberry bog at Old Forge Farm in Plymouth. His hands and feet were bound with zip ties and he was covered with a rug that authorities determined came from his home in Mashpee.

The cause of death was said to be a combination of three incisions to the neck and blunt force trauma to the head. Giardino said Malone, who was near the scene at the time, would testify she heard Eli Perry say, “I want you to die slowly.”

Malone is set to testify against Eli Perry under a cooperation agreement, Giardino said.

After disposing of Raymond Perry’s body, Giardino said Eli Perry and Malone returned to the father’s house and attempted to hide the evidence by painting the walls and laying new flooring.

Masferrer said Eli Perry was “wrapped” in his addiction and was becoming increasingly more erratic in the days leading up to killing his father, but maintained Eli Perry had no desire to kill him.

“You can imagine, no one is more remorseful about this than Mr. Perry. It was his father,” Masferrer said. “The issue and the facts of this case is whether the government can prove to you, beyond a reasonable doubt, Eli’s intent on Nov. 26, 2017.”

Walker Armstrong reports on all things Cape and Islands, primarily focusing on transportation and the Joint Base Cape Cod military base. Contact him at WArmstrong@capecodonline.com. Follow him on Twitter: @jd__walker.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Mashpee murder trial begins: Eli Perry charged in father's 2017 death