Eli Perry testifies in Barnstable court; ME says neck, head wounds caused father's death

BARNSTABLE — Eli Perry, who is charged with killing his father, Raymond Perry, in 2017 and burying the body off-Cape, testified in his defense Wednesday morning in Barnstable Superior Court as the jury trial continued.

Eli Perry faces charges ranging from intentional murder to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon to improper disposal of a body.

Raymond Perry had cuts to the back of his head and knife wounds to his neck shortly before he died from his injuries, a medical examiner who worked for the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in 2017 told the jury on Tuesday.

A “substantial” amount of force would have been applied for the wounds on Raymond Perry’s neck to have been made, Alexandra Hart, who now works as the associate chief medical examiner for Erie County in Buffalo, New York, said to the jury.

That amount of force would be needed to "completely cut through these fairly larger muscles at the front of the neck and to go down as far as the level of the vein,” Hart said, referring to incision marks that were found on the jugular vein.

Perry also had head injuries from blunt force trauma, which Hart said was determined to be the cause of death coupled with incised wounds of the neck.

Raymond Perry would have been alive while initially sustaining his injuries, Hart said.

“Wounds such as this wouldn’t immediately, instantaneously have caused death or loss of consciousness,” Hart said. “There would have been some gradual hemorrhaging, some gradual bleeding, that would have occurred prior to death.”

Opening statements claim unintentional death

Eli Perry, the son, killed Raymond Perry following an argument about Raymond Perry’s property, but the killing was unintentional, according to opening statements on Oct. 18 by defense attorney Eduardo Masferrer.

Eli Perry and his then-girlfriend, Paige Malone, who testified on Oct. 26 against Eli Perry under a cooperation agreement, wrapped Raymond Perry in a rug, loaded him onto a truck and disposed of his body near an off-Cape cranberry bog, Cape and Islands Assistant District Attorney Michael Giardino said.

After disposing of Raymond Perry’s body, Eli Perry and Malone returned to the father’s house and attempted to hide the evidence by painting the walls and laying new flooring, according to court records. Malone was forced by Eli Perry to hide evidence and dispose of Raymond Perry’s body, she said.

Barnstable Superior Court Judge Mark Gildea speaks to jurors on Oct. 25 during the trial of Eli Perry who is charged with killing his father, Raymond Perry on Mashpee, in 2017 and burying his body off-Cape.

When was Raymond Perry reported missing?

Raymond Perry was reported missing on Dec. 1, 2017 but friends and family had not been in touch with him since Nov. 26, 2017, according to court records.

Several days later, on Dec. 18, 2017, investigators found Perry's body buried under a mulch pile near a cranberry bog at Old Forge Farm in Plymouth. His hands and feet were bound with zip ties, and he was covered with a rug that authorities determined came from his home in Mashpee.

Eli Perry and Malone were later arrested and charged in February 2018.

Superior Court Judge Mark Gildea told the jury closing arguments would commence Wednesday, with the expectation for the jury to begin deliberation Thursday.

Walker Armstrong reports on all things Cape and Islands, primarily focusing on transportation and the Joint Base Cape Cod military base. Contact him at WArmstrong@capecodonline.com. Follow him on Twitter: @jd__walker.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Cape Cod Times subscription. Here are our subscription plans.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Mashpee murder: How did Raymond Perry die? Medical examiner testifies.