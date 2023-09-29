Elianne Andam: Boy, 17, charged with murder of schoolgirl

Elianne Andam was stabbed to death on Wednesday

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of 15-year-old Elianne Andam who was stabbed to death in Croydon.



The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear at Croydon Magistrates Court on Friday.



He has been charged with murder and possession of a knife after Elianne Andam was fatally stabbed in Wellesley Road as she made her way to the Old Palace of John Whitgift School, a private girls school in Croydon.



Elianne, who was described by her devastated family on Thursday as the “light of their lives”, was declared dead at the scene.

Relatives visited the scene where she died on Thursday evening as crowds gathered outside the police cordon and prayers were said.



Police were called to reports of an attack at 8.30am and arrested the suspect in New Addington around 75 minutes later.

Scotland Yard said a knife was recovered in Cedar Road, Croydon, on Thursday.

