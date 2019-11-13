Elica (BIT:ELC) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Elica S.p.A. (BIT:ELC) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Elica Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Elica had debt of €86.7m at the end of June 2019, a reduction from €99.6m over a year. On the flip side, it has €24.0m in cash leading to net debt of about €62.7m.

How Healthy Is Elica's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Elica had liabilities of €190.8m due within 12 months and liabilities of €79.9m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €24.0m as well as receivables valued at €83.1m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total €163.6m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of €178.4m. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Elica has net debt worth 2.1 times EBITDA, which isn't too much, but its interest cover looks a bit on the low side, with EBIT at only 4.9 times the interest expense. It seems that the business incurs large depreciation and amortisation charges, so maybe its debt load is heavier than it would first appear, since EBITDA is arguably a generous measure of earnings. Shareholders should be aware that Elica's EBIT was down 25% last year. If that decline continues then paying off debt will be harder than selling foie gras at a vegan convention. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Elica can strengthen its balance sheet over time.