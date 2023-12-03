Elie Mystal: Trump becoming more popular by ‘openly defying the institutions of the law’

Elie Mystal, Justice Correspondent for The Nation, speaks to Katie Phang about the latest developments in efforts to remove Trump from the ballot under the 14th Amendment and why he believes the challenge is unlikely to succeed. They also discuss the growing challenge Trump poses to the rule of law, as his popularity continues to grow despite his increasingly defiant rhetoric. "I think [Donald Trump] is becoming more popular because he's openly defying the institutions of the law and he is facing no consequences,” Mystal says.

