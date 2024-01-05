Are you eligible for $100 million Verizon class action settlement? What you need to know

If you used Verizon Wireless since 2016, you may be eligible to join a proposed $100 million class action lawsuit.

The class action lawsuit was filed in New Jersey and alleges customers had some of the network's monthly plans charged undisclosed administration fees in a “deceptive and unfair manner.”

Despite the settlement, Verizon has denied wrongdoing and will continue to charge the administrative charge in questions, the settlement website reads.

"This charge helps our company recover certain regulatory compliance, and network related costs," Verizon spokesperson Rich Young said in a statement to USA TODAY.

Here's what you need to know about the proposed settlement.

Am I eligible to be part of the settlement?

All current and former customers with wireless or data services that were charged administrative charges between Jan. 1, 2016, and Nov. 8, 2023, are eligible to be part of the settlement?

If I am eligible, how much money will I receive?

The maximum payout for each eligible customer will be $100. The final amount for each customer receives will depend on how long they've been a customer.

How do I get my settlement?

Those who are eligible will either receive a letter in the mail or an email with instructions on how to get paid.

When's the deadline to file a claim?

All eligible customers who file a claim must do so by April 15, 2024, to receive a settlement payment.

Those who don't file a claim will lose any rights to sue Verizon over these issues.

What if I still have questions?

For more information, or to start a claim, go to VerizonAdministrativeChargeSettlement.com

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: What to know about the $100 million Verizon class action settlement