Eligible Charlotte, Mecklenburg residents can get the COVID vaccine at home. Here’s how.

Alison Kuznitz
·5 min read

Mecklenburg County will start administering the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine to residents in their homes who have physical and mental disabilities, health officials announced Thursday.

The goal is to accelerate the county’s vaccine roll-out while ensuring the process is as equitable as possible, said Mecklenburg Public Health Director Gibbie Harris.

The one-dose J&J regimen is far easier for health care providers to store and transport than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which need to be kept at colder temperatures. And it offers a vital solution for residents unable to leave their homes and navigate mass vaccination clinics, including those underway in Charlotte at Bojangles Coliseum and Bank of America Stadium.

“Protecting our vulnerable, high-risk residents and reducing transmission through increased population immunity by vaccination are critical steps to our goal of reducing the impact of COVID-19 in our community,” Harris said in a news release.

It’s unclear when these types of vaccinations will begin, though Mecklenburg is now accepting request forms online at www.MeckNC.gov/COVID-19. People can also call the county’s COVID-19 hotline at 980-314-9400; select option 3 for English and option 8 for Spanish.

Scheduling depends on eligibility criteria, vaccine supply and available appointments.

Vaccine administrators will wear appropriate personal protective equipment and follow infection control measures as they enter residents’ homes, said Dr. Meg Sullivan, the county’s medial director.

“In the beginning as we evaluate demand and how this program will be worked out, the focus should be on (vaccinating) those specific individuals and not necessarily family members,” Sullivan said. “I think that is something we will continue to evaluate.”

NC widens vaccine eligibility, including some in Group 4. What to know in Charlotte

Vaccine priority groups

The health department received its first shipment of the J&J vaccine — containing 10,000 doses — last week. Sullivan said 3,500 of those doses were transferred to Novant Health and 6,200 went to Atrium Health for mass vaccination clinics. Part of the supply was also used at a MEDIC vaccine clinic.

Mecklenburg doesn’t know when its next shipment will arrive or how many more doses to expect, Sullivan said during a press briefing Thursday afternoon.

North Carolina has dramatically accelerated its vaccine rollout in recent weeks. People in Groups 1, 2 and 3 are now eligible — and people with certain underlying health conditions in Group 4 qualify next week, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday afternoon.

Frontline essential workers in Group 3 became eligible a week earlier than planned. The group includes teachers, child care workers and school staff — plus law enforcement, first respondents, security officers restaurant and grocery store workers, elected officials, clergy, veterinarians and social workers, among other people who must report to work in person.

Vaccine appointments in the Charlotte area are available through Mecklenburg County Public Health, Atrium Health, Novant Health, Walgreens, Harris Teeter. N.C. DHHS also maintains a list of providers who administer the vaccine. To see the latest and find one near you, visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/findyourspot.

As of Thursday, close to 142,000 Mecklenburg residents were at least partially vaccinated. More than 86,000 residents are fully vaccinated, which is less than 8% of the county’s population.

COVID-19 trends

Mecklenburg County’s coronavirus conditions have steadily improved since January, when holiday gatherings caused a staggering wave of infections, hospitalizations and deaths. Over the last several days, Mecklenburg’s average COVID-19 positivity rate dropped below 5%, Harris said. That’s the lowest volume logged since October, when Mecklenburg reached a brief period of stability.

Mecklenburg is now in the yellow tier of the state’s county alert map, signaling there is “significant” community spread of the virus — but the severity is not considered “substantial” like the orange tier or “critical” like the red tier. The tiers are based on an analysis of counties’ case rates and positivity rates, plus hospital impact.

Four other Charlotte area counties are also in the yellow tier, based on the updated map from March 4: Union, Cabarrus, Cleveland and Lincoln. Stanly, Gaston and Rowan counties are in the orange tier — and Iredell County is stuck in the red tier.

Mecklenburg has logged 98,652 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday afternoon.

County officials say 895 residents have died of coronavirus-related complications as of Wednesday evening.

Mecklenburg is recording roughly 150 new coronavirus cases each day, based on a 7-day moving average of state health data. But far fewer county residents are seeking COVID-19 tests recently — a concerning pattern that health experts say could hamper Mecklenburg’s ability to monitor the trajectory of more contagious virus strains, like the United Kingdom variant.

COVID vaccine clinics around Charlotte don’t waste many doses. Here’s how they do it.

Mecklenburg opens more vaccine appointments, plus more clinics underway in Charlotte

Vaccines by county

More than 3 million vaccine doses have been administered across the state, DHHS reported as of late Wednesday. About 18% of North Carolinians are at least partially vaccinated, and 11 % are fully vaccinated.

Here’s how counties in the Charlotte area compare by doses, as of late Wednesday. The data does not incorporate vaccines administered in long-term care facilities like nursing homes, and the state warns tallies could have a 72-hour lag.

Mecklenburg

People at least partially vaccinated: 142,351

People fully vaccinated: 86,562

Union

People at least partially vaccinated: 33,565

People fully vaccinated: 19,188

Gaston

People at least partially vaccinated: 32,366

People fully vaccinated: 19,909

Cabarrus

People at least partially vaccinated: 26,913

People fully vaccinated: 16,510

Iredell

People at least partially vaccinated: 26,415

People fully vaccinated: 16,196

Rowan

People at least partially vaccinated: 17,217

People fully vaccinated: 12,120

Cleveland

People at least partially vaccinated: 17,839

People fully vaccinated: 8,857

Lincoln

People at least partially vaccinated: 13,068

People fully vaccinated: 7,608

Stanly

People at least partially vaccinated: 9,308

People fully vaccinated: 5,131

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer, BioNTech Predict Increase In Capacity To 3B COVID-19 Vaccine Shots In 2022: Bloomberg

    BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) says it could have the capacity to make 3 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) in 2022, Bloomberg reports. BioNTech’s CEO Ugur Sahin said that the increased manufacturing depends on demand and factors such as the requirement of the additional boost to vaccinations. Pfizer last month said it aims to make at least 2 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine this year. “We have an order book of already 1.3 billion orders, which is already fixed. We are discussing additional doses -- hundreds of millions of doses as options -- with government organizations.” Sahin said. Pfizer committed to delivering two-thirds of the U.S.’s 300 million-dose order by the end of May. In the European Union, the companies have promised to ship at least 500 million doses this year, with an option for an additional 100 million doses. Pfizer has projected about billion in revenue this year from COVID vaccine sales, and CEO Albert Bourla said the price of the shot might increase. Pfizer will use McPherson, Kansas plant to accelerate the production of its COVID-19 vaccine. The plant has been in trouble with the FDA for repeated quality-control violations. According to a recent lab study, the PFE/BNTX’s COVID-19 vaccine can neutralize a new Brazilian variant of the virus. Price Action: PFE shares are up 0.41% at $34.59, while BNTX shares moved 3.04% higher at $99.41 in premarket trading on the last check Wednesday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Is Graybug Vision Stock Plunging Today?J&J Facing Supply Issues, Shaky To Meet EU Q2 Vaccine Deliveries: Reuters© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • J&J’s Single-Dose Covid-19 Vaccine Approved by EU Drug Regulator

    The European Medicines Agency said that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is safe and effective, and hours later EU authorities formally authorized its use. Distribution is set to begin in the second quarter.

  • Moderna Doses First Subject in Covid-19 Booster Vaccine Trial, and Its Stock Is Rising

    Moderna has dosed the first subject in what appears to be the first human trial of a Covid-19 booster vaccine designed to target a specific variant of the virus.

  • How the Queen reacted to other royal scandals

    Almost 40 hours after Prince Harry and Meghan’s bombshell interview with Oprah first aired, the Queen issued a rare public statement. In 61 words she expressed sadness about how the couple had felt and said the Royals would deal with it internally, as a family. “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” said the Queen in a statement. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.” The statement reflected the Queen’s desire to keep family matters “private” and to uphold the policy of “never complain, never explain”, which was first adopted by the Queen Mother. It also draws a line under the rift between the young couple and the Royal Family that has been rumbling for the past year. Here’s a look at how the Queen has responded to other crises within the family. Prince Andrew’s Newsnight interview

  • Rare COVID Vaccine Side Effects Patients Want You to Know

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has an entire page devoted to what you should expect after receiving your COVID-19 vaccine. They list some of the most common symptoms, including pain and swelling at the injection site and fever, chills, tiredness, and headaches. However, there are some other side effects being reported by people post vaccination. While they shouldn’t stop you from getting the vaccine, it’s important to know about them so you can react appropriately. Read on to learn about some of the surprising side effects of the COVID vaccine—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 1 Lymph Node Swelling According to new reports, 15 to 20 percent of people who receive the vaccine are experiencing swollen lymph nodes—similar in appearance to those associated with breast cancer. “Most women are concerned about it because they have an enlarged lymph node and the first thing they think of is cancer,” Dr. Andrea S. Porpiglia told CBS 3 Philly. These swollen lymph nodes can be felt in the armpit area in both women and men can even show up in mammograms. Fortunately, you don’t need to be concerned if you notice any swelling. “It’s just a normal immune response,” Dr. Porpiglia explains. “When you get the vaccine, your body is making more cells to help fight the virus and by doing so you’re going to have an enlarged lymph nodes.” 2 Chills That Won't Stop Chills are one of the few symptoms reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While they are typically mild, some people are experiencing fever and chills so severe, they end up in the hospital. 67-year-old Cathy Husler from Mifflintown, PA explained to ABC 27 that two days after getting her first dose of the vaccine, she was admitted to the ER. “When I got to the ER, my temperature was 103.8, and I just kept having chills,” she said. Luckily, both these symptoms are temporary and shouldn’t stop you from getting your second round. “Get the second shot even if you have side effects after the first shot, unless a vaccination provider or your doctor tells you not to get a second shot,” urges the CDC. 3 Allergic Reaction The CDC states that people are experiencing both severe—also known as anaphylaxis—and non-severe allergic reactions to the vaccine. “As an example, an allergic reaction is considered severe when a person needs to be treated with epinephrine or EpiPen© or if they must go to the hospital,” they explain. If you had a severe allergic reaction after getting the first dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine or an immediate allergic reaction—even if it was not severe— “CDC recommends that you should not get the second dose.” 4 Second Dose May Pack a Punch Don’t be surprised if your side effects of the second vaccine dose are more severe. "Grade 3 solicited local adverse reactions were more frequently reported after Dose 2 than Dose 1," Moderna's statement reads. These reactions include swelling, pain, body aches, headache and fever. This is common of other vaccines, as the body is working extra hard to build up immunity. 5 Other Rare Side Effects There have also been some extremely rare side effects reported. For example, three patients who received the Moderna vaccine and four who got the Pfizer experienced Bell’s Palsy, a sudden, and usually temporary, weakening or paralysis of the facial muscles, while a few patients with facial fillers experienced swelling. And, in the Pfizer trial, there were 47 cases of anaphylaxis. RELATED: If You Feel This You May Have Already Had COVID Says Dr. Fauci 6 Protect Yourself and Others Follow the fundamentals and help end this surge, no matter where you live—wear a face mask, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Britain summons EU diplomat over accusation it banned COVID-19 vaccine exports

    Britain denied an accusation on Wedneday by the European Union that it had banned exports of COVID-19 vaccines, and summoned an EU diplomat to complain. Britain, which quit the EU last year, has provided vaccine doses to more than a third of its population, far outpacing the 27 remaining EU members. They, in turn, have been casting blame on drug companies for failing to meet delivery targets, including AstraZeneca, which makes COVID-19 vaccines both in Britain and the EU and has declined to divert British doses to the bloc to meet a shortfall there.

  • Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed at $91.31, marking a -1.29% move from the previous day.

  • New COVID-19 vaccination process to begin in Massachusetts

    A preregistration system will soon be in place for Massachusetts residents looking to book COVID-19 appointments.

  • New preregistration system for Mass. COVID-19 vaccine appointments will launch Friday

    Gov. Charlie Baker made the announcement on Wednesday after weeks of criticism from frustrated residents and lawmakers about the state's current website.

  • Prince Harry's White-Knuckle Hand Clutch With Meghan Markle Reveals A Lot During Their Tell-All Interview

    A body language expert reveals what the couple didn't say during the deep conversation with Oprah.From Woman's Day

  • Game thread: Michigan State loses to Maryland in Big Ten tourney, 68-57

    Michigan State Spartans vs. Maryland Terrapins in 2021 Big Ten tournament: Game time, TV channel, radio, score, live updates and analysis

  • Analysis: Despite Republican opposition, red states fare well in Biden's COVID-19 bill

    President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill was crafted without Republican input and passed Congress without a single Republican vote. States that voted for former President Donald Trump in the November election are due to get a larger amount of education and child-care aid per resident than those that backed Biden, according to estimates from two congressional committees. That would be enough to offset the smaller share of state and local aid Trump-backing states are due to receive compared to states that backed Biden, which is calculated on a different basis.

  • ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Boss Krista Vernoff on Show’s Uncertain Future: ‘It’s a Source of Frustration’

    In an interview this week about Thursday’s crossover episodes of “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19,” Krista Vernoff, the showrunner of both ABC dramas, talked about the uncertain future of “Grey’s.” “Whether or not it’s the last season of ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ I don’t know,” Vernoff said. “And that’s the truth.” For a Variety cover story in […]

  • Ghislaine Maxwell being held in ‘degrading’ torture-like conditions, brother says

    Ian Maxwell insists sister does not pose flight risk in plea for her release on bail and says her confinement is being ‘completely overmanaged’ to avoid repeat of Jeffrey Epstein’s fate

  • Piers Morgan doubles down on his Meghan comments after quitting British TV show

    The Duchess of Sussex complained to British broadcaster ITV about comments by "Good Morning Britain" anchor Piers Morgan regarding her mental health.

  • Could Capitol rioters sue Trump for legal costs?

    MSNBC host says Trump’s mob could sue for attorneys’ fees, lost income, and punitive damages

  • Metal detecting kids dig up cool find in Virginia — and then their parents call 911

    The children brought their discovery home with them, and the police and Navy soon got involved.

  • Judy Greer says she sometimes forgets she's in the Marvel Cinematic Universe because she doesn't have a superpower

    The actress, who played Maggie in the “Ant-Man” movies, also told Insider that she hasn’t been approached yet about being in the upcoming third film.

  • Armie Hammer's wife, Elizabeth, filed for divorce shortly after he sent a 'raunchy' text to her - meant for someone else, sources say

    Elizabeth Chambers also reportedly joked to friends that she thought about her former marriage like the Netflix movie starring Zac Efron as Ted Bundy.

  • Trump's own defense secretary says it's 'pretty much definitive' he caused the Capitol riot

    Former acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller is placing blame on former President Donald Trump for the Capitol riot, arguing that without him, it's "pretty much definitive" that it wouldn't have occurred. Miller, who served under Trump and was in office on the day of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, spoke with Vice about the former president's actions surrounding the riot. When asked if Trump is responsible, Miller pointed to the former president's speech prior to the riot, arguing it clearly led to the violent attack. "The question is, would anybody have marched on the Capitol and overrun the Capitol without the president's speech?" Miller asked. "I think it's pretty much definitive that wouldn't have happened." Miller added, however, that he isn't sure whether Trump knew that he was "enraging the crowd" to riot at the Capitol when he delivered this speech in Washington, D.C. Trump during his address prior to the riot urged supporters to march down to the Capitol and "show strength." He was ultimately impeached a second time, but acquitted by the Senate, for "incitement of insurrection" for his actions, which were condemned by numerous officials who have served under him. Former Defense Secretary James Mattis, for example, also blamed Trump for the riot, saying on Jan. 6, "Today's violent assault on our Capitol, an effort to subjugate American democracy by mob rule, was fomented by Mr. Trump." More stories from theweek.comThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interviewThe Southern Baptist Convention's ominous cracks