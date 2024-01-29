Eligible Montana veterans urged to sign up for PACT Act
The PACT Act seeks to provide long-overdue benefits to veterans exposed to toxic agents
The PACT Act seeks to provide long-overdue benefits to veterans exposed to toxic agents
Ben Simmons hasn't played since Nov. 6
Meta has teamed up with the Center for Open Science to study topics related to mental well-being, particularly with regards to social media. This announcement comes just before the company testifies in front of the US Senate Judiciary Committee about its failures to protect kids online.
This comfy fave is made with moisture-wicking material and has over 21,000 perfect five-star ratings.
Fans rave about the easy setup, crystal-clear surveillance and excellent customer service.
An Indian state government has fixed security issues impacting its website that exposed the sensitive documents and personal information of millions of residents. The bugs existed on the Rajasthan government website related to Jan Aadhaar, a state program to provide a single identifier to families and individuals in the state to access welfare schemes. The bugs exposed the copies of Aadhaar cards, birth and marriage certificates, electricity bills and income statements related to registrants, as well as personal information such as their date of birth, gender and father's name.
If you've been looking at a pair of Sony's WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones, they're now on sale at $328 in black, midnight blue and silver.
This week, read about how Mercedes mistakenly exposed its source code, the latest in the Cruise-GM saga, Tesla's EV sales warning and more. Autonomous vehicle and EV startups — even those that have since gone public — are trying to cut costs in hopes of extending their capital runway. Aurora Innovation, for instance, laid off about 3% of its workforce; EV company Polestar confirmed to TechCrunch it has also cut about 15% of its global workforce, Flexport is reportedly looking to axe another 20% of jobs and package delivery company Veho said that it laid off 19% of its corporate/exempt employee headcount.
X head of business operations Joe Benarroch said the company plans to open a new office in Austin, Texas dedicated to content moderation, according to Bloomberg. The team will focus on stopping the spread of child sexual exploitation materials.
Fossil Group confirmed to The Verge on Friday that it's exiting the smartwatch business, and will instead focus on its other products. It hasn't released a new smartwatch since 2021. The company said it'll keep releasing software updates for the time being.
From students to executives, everyone has to eat. We've put together our list of the best credit cards for groceries.
It's a no-brainer in a tech-heavy household, plus it has built-in surge protection to keep your gadgets safe.
Numerous teams are working the margins to improve, but the price for the market’s major attractions is evolving.
The best CD rates are higher than they have been in over 20 years. Learn how to find the best deals and other details you should consider when choosing a CD.
The DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit is a game-changer for any DIY enthusiast or professional.
More than 9,000 shoppers have given this pashmina a perfect five stars, with many raving about its comfort and quality.
The raft of iOS changes Apple dropped in the European Union yesterday, as it prepares for enforcement of the bloc's Digital Markets Act (DMA) to kick in March 7, include some big developments around browsers that look set to shake up a pretty stale market. The goal for the EU regulation is exactly that: To force digital markets that are dominated by a handful of powerful intermediaries, which the DMA calls "gatekeepers", to be more open and welcoming to competition. Apple is one of six designated gatekeepers, with its iOS App Store and Safari browser listed as "core platform services" under the regulation -- meaning Apple is subject to set of obligations and restrictions on how it can operate these services.
The Lakers star passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for another record.
Four years after leaving iOS, Fortnite is coming back — but only European players will be dropping in this time. The endless beef between Epic Games and Apple over the company's App Store fees took its most recent surprise turn on Thursday when the iPhone maker announced changes coming to iOS in the EU. In an effort to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA), a set of pro-competition rules implemented to regulate six of the biggest tech companies, Apple will begin allowing apps to be "sideloaded" — installed from sources beyond the App Store's walled garden.
Clean house! Some mid-season organization is in order, and I've got a slew of great gear for straightening up — starting at just $7.
Alongside the numerous changes Apple is making to its platforms to comply with the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA), the company is also updating its rules around streaming game services and other apps that provide access to mini-apps or games. The changes could impact companies like Netflix, which has expanded into mobile and cloud gaming in recent months, as well as efforts from other tech giants like OpenAI, which offers a GPT store, and Meta, which in 2022 had shut down its attempt at running a stand-alone Facebook Gaming app after failing to gain traction. According to an announcement Apple published on Thursday, developers globally can now submit a single app that has the capability of streaming all the games offered in their catalog.