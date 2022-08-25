Are you eligible for student loan relief?
Here's what you need to know about Biden’s student debt relief plan.
Steve says the $118,000 in student loan debt he paid off in March caused financial pain: "You shouldn't have to ruin your life to get an education."
Biden can't win them all: While his student loan forgiveness plan has many borrowers relieved, others are begging him to cancel all student debt.
The White House’s decision comes days before the student loan payment pause was set to expire.
Not all student loans are eligible for President Biden's forgiveness plan.
The headline relief figures are simple enough, but Biden's announcement also overhauled income-driven repayment and detailed the program's rollout.
Goldman Sachs economists Joseph Briggs and Alec Phillips ran through the numbers on the student-loan relief plan.
After Biden announced $10,000 in student-loan forgiveness for federal borrowers, Republicans slammed the policy, calling it unfair and costly.
(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden announced a sweeping package of student-debt relief that forgives as much as $20,000 in loans for some recipients, a move he said would help a generation "saddled with unsustainable debt."
The Biden administration finally unveiled its sweeping federal student loan plan on Wednesday, announcing a further extension to the payment pause through the end of the year and providing $10,000 in...
When Mitch McConnell graduated from the University of Louisville in 1964, tuition cost $330 (or roughly $2,500 when adjusted for inflation)
Data shows that Marjorie Taylor Greene's company, Taylor Commerial Inc, had $183,504 in Paycheck Protection Program loans forgiven.
Cuban has said he supports the plan proposed by President Joe Biden that would cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loans per borrower, and $20,000 for Pell grant recipients. In the past, Cuban has said that student-loan forgiveness could boost the economy, but he suggested that the problem should be fixed by addressing the “ridiculous tuition fees” from colleges and universities. See also: What are Pell grants?
President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that his administration is forgiving some student loan debt for U.S. borrowers and extending the federal student loan repayment pause until Dec. 31, both actions that have been highly anticipated and closely watched by millions of Americans. The move comes a week before the pause on student loan repayments was set to expire on Aug. 31. The measure was put in place in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic and was designed to relieve borrowers from defaulting on student loans and allow them to begin repayments in good standing when the state of the economy improved.
What is a Pell Grant? Who pays for refunds? Your student loan questions answered
President Biden officially announced on Wednesday that his administration is forgiving up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers making less than $125,000 annually and $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients, marking the largest forgiveness of the loans per individual to date. Biden also again extended a payment freeze on federal student loans and…
Story at a glance President Biden is expected to announce Wednesday that his administration will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt per borrower for those that earn less than $125,000 annually. About 15 million borrowers could see their loan balances erased while about 30 million will only have their balances lowered. Data…
Borrowers who have incomes over $125,000 or loans through private companies are among the ones left out of Biden's debt forgiveness.
Biden just canceled $10,000 of student debt for most borrowers and $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. Here are the answers to all your questions.
The Department of Education has proposed a new income-based repayment plan, reducing payment rates from 10% to 5% of a borrower’s income.
Republican lawmakers blasted Biden’s executive order to “forgive” billions of dollars of federal student loan debt, arguing that the “scheme” benefits the upper class.