Eligible veterans urged to sign up for PACT Act benefits at Bozeman event
The PACT Act is the largest expansion of veterans healthcare in the history of the VA.
The PACT Act is the largest expansion of veterans healthcare in the history of the VA.
Cash-out refinancing is an opportunity for homeowners to take out equity in their home for improvements, debt consolidation, or other needs with a new loan.
Having someone guarantee your loan or agree to be a co-signer or co-borrower can make a lender more willing to give you a loan. But it can be a long-term commitment for both parties.
Here's how to get the most affordable mortgage as buyers face higher home loan interest rates and rising house prices.
What you pay for car insurance can differ if you’re married vs. single. Here’s how marital status plays a role in car insurance rates.
Personal loan funding times can vary. Here’s what the process looks like and how long you have to wait before you're approved for a personal loan.
Paige Bueckers will play Saturday but Olivia Miles will not. For the second consecutive season, injuries have changed the shape of the two teams ahead of their storied rivalry matchup.
The raft of iOS changes Apple dropped in the European Union yesterday, as it prepares for enforcement of the bloc's Digital Markets Act (DMA) to kick in March 7, include some big developments around browsers that look set to shake up a pretty stale market. The goal for the EU regulation is exactly that: To force digital markets that are dominated by a handful of powerful intermediaries, which the DMA calls "gatekeepers", to be more open and welcoming to competition. Apple is one of six designated gatekeepers, with its iOS App Store and Safari browser listed as "core platform services" under the regulation -- meaning Apple is subject to set of obligations and restrictions on how it can operate these services.
Google has finally released a Chrome Canary beta version that fully supports the Arm64 architecture.
Horizon Forbidden West is the next major PlayStation game to make the leap to PC. It'll hit Steam and the Epic Games Store on March 21.
Four years after leaving iOS, Fortnite is coming back — but only European players will be dropping in this time. The endless beef between Epic Games and Apple over the company's App Store fees took its most recent surprise turn on Thursday when the iPhone maker announced changes coming to iOS in the EU. In an effort to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA), a set of pro-competition rules implemented to regulate six of the biggest tech companies, Apple will begin allowing apps to be "sideloaded" — installed from sources beyond the App Store's walled garden.
The Federal Trade Commission is launching an inquiry into massive investments made by Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet into generative AI startups OpenAI and Anthropic, the agency announced on Thursday.
Apple has announced a raft of changes incoming to iOS in the European Union -- including a new fee for developers -- as the iPhone maker prepares to roll out its response to the bloc's ex ante competition reform, the Digital Markets Act (DMA). Back in September, the EU designated Apple as one of six "gatekeepers" subject to the DMA, listing the iOS App Store and its browser Safari as "core platform services." In Apple's case this includes forcing it to accept sideloading of apps, among other changes.
Alongside the numerous changes Apple is making to its platforms to comply with the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA), the company is also updating its rules around streaming game services and other apps that provide access to mini-apps or games. The changes could impact companies like Netflix, which has expanded into mobile and cloud gaming in recent months, as well as efforts from other tech giants like OpenAI, which offers a GPT store, and Meta, which in 2022 had shut down its attempt at running a stand-alone Facebook Gaming app after failing to gain traction. According to an announcement Apple published on Thursday, developers globally can now submit a single app that has the capability of streaming all the games offered in their catalog.
Chunk Foods, a company making plant-based whole cuts of alternative protein, closed on another $7.5 million in seed extension funding amid a new strategic partnership with one of Latin America’s largest meat and dairy producers. The partnership with meat and dairy producer Sigma Alimentos brings Chunk’s products to Latin America for the first time. Chunk will provide plant-based proteins for Sigma’s Better Balance product line.
The software supply chain, which comprises the components, libraries and processes companies use to develop and publish software, is under threat. According to one recent survey, 88% of companies believe that software supply chain security presents an "enterprise-wide risk" to their organizations, while nearly two-thirds (65%) believe their organizations' software supply chain security program isn't as mature as it should be. Now, you might point out -- and not wrongly -- that there's a number of vendors large and small out there tackling the supply chain security challenge.
The Pokémon Company said it's going to investigate a game "released in January 2024" and will "take appropriate measures to address any acts that infringe on intellectual property rights related to the Pokémon."
Luka Doncic didn't enjoy a fan saying he was "tired."
What do the next few years of Hall of Fame ballots look like?
In a world where healthcare access is disproportionately skewed by geography and income, Forta Health raised a substantial round of funding to level the playing field a bit. The company says it is aiming to democratize access to healthcare by utilizing artificial intelligence tools, including large language models, to empower caregivers and enhance clinical treatments. Its approach is not only making strides in healthcare provision but also narrowing the healthcare accessibility gap in geographical regions where physician outreach is inadequate.
Green is one of four current NBA players with multiple Olympic gold medals.