‘Rest in power’: Tributes pour in for Elijah Cummings, who died at 68

Tributes and remembrances are pouring in for Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., who died Thursday of complication from what his office called “longstanding health challenges.” He was 68.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered flags at the U.S. Capitol lowered to half-staff in honor of Cummings, who served as the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

Speaking to reporters at her weekly press conference, Pelosi mourned the loss of her "brother in Baltimore."

House Oversight and Reform Committee Chair Elijah Cummings, D-Md., speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., in March. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) More

“He was considered our North Star," Pelosi said. "He was a leader of towering character and integrity. He lived the American dream ... and he wanted it for everyone else. He spoke with unsurpassed clarity and moral integrity."

“He always used to say, ’Our children are our living messengers to a future we will never see,’” she continued. “He wanted to be sure that future was going to be better for them and that they would bring with them our values.”

“It’s very sad. We’ve all lost a friend,” Pelosi added. “I am devastated.”

President Trump was among those who expressed their condolences on Twitter.

My warmest condolences to the family and many friends of Congressman Elijah Cummings. I got to see first hand the strength, passion and wisdom of this highly respected political leader. His work and voice on so many fronts will be very hard, if not impossible, to replace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2019

As was former President Barack Obama.

Statement from former President Barack Obama on the death of Elijah Cummings. pic.twitter.com/YORm1uYRph — Dylan Stableford (@stableford) October 17, 2019

Elijah Cummings was a true public servant, his life defined by the love of his community and a fierce commitment to ensuring truth wins over power. The whole Biden family sends our condolences to his wife, Maya, his children, and the entire city of Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/jYbvQwZI1a — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 17, 2019

America lost a giant with the passing of Rep. Elijah Cummings, a man of principle who championed truth, justice and kindness. He fiercely loved his country and the people he served. Rest In Peace, my friend. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 17, 2019

Saddened to hear of the passing of a great statesman that I truly admired, US Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland. May he rest in power. pic.twitter.com/FhmuPO7WWw — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) October 17, 2019

.@RepCummings: Shocked by the suddenness of his passing. He possessed broad shoulders, keen intellect, a tough mind&a tender heart; the attributes of which great leaders are built.Condolences to his wife,his family, Baltimore,his constituents & the nation. A fine public servant. pic.twitter.com/RLemnnwTXh — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) October 17, 2019

Cummings’s congressional colleagues were, too.

Elijah Cummings and the journey he forged was among the most remarkable and consequential. His whole life, he worked to right injustices present in communities across the country. Judy and I pray for his family and all who were touched by Elijah throughout his incredible life. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) October 17, 2019

Elijah Cummings was the heart and soul of our caucus, a dignified leader with a voice that could move mountains.



He was our moral and ethical North Star. Now we will be guided by his powerful memory and incomparable legacy.



Rest In Peace, my friend. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) October 17, 2019