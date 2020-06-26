Elijah McClain was injected with ketamine before he died. Is that legal?

Amid calls for justice for Elijah McClain — a 23-year-old Black man who died after he was stopped by police in Aurora, Colorado, and placed in a carotid hold by an officer — the use of ketamine during his arrest has also drawn scrutiny.

McClain's family says he was walking home last August when officers responded to a call of a suspicious person acting erratically. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday appointed a special prosecutor to re-examine the case following intense public pressure and an online petition that garnered more than 3 million signatures.

Adams County district attorney Dave Young's office declined to file criminal charges in November, but in the wake of the killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks, there has been renewed interest in McClain's case.

An autopsy was unable to determine whether McClain's death was an accident, due to natural causes or a homicide; however, medical and legal experts told USA TODAY that the injection of ketamine may have played a role. In medical settings, ketamine is routinely used for its rapid and anesthetic effects, but it is also used illicitly as a hallucinogen.

Here's what to know about the use of the drug during arrests and its risks.

Can ketamine or other sedatives be used during an arrest?

Yes, said Geoffrey Henley, a Dallas attorney in the case of Tony Timpa, who died during an arrest in which officers pinned his shoulders, knees and neck to the ground as he pleaded for help. Timpa was also dosed with a sedative.

Henley said, citing precedent from previous cases, that paramedics or other emergency medical professionals are generally allowed and protected under qualified immunity principles to administer sedatives to patients during an arrest following proper medical judgments. In general, past cases have not established clearly that using sedatives during an arrest is an example of excessive force, Henley said.

Henley said administering sedatives is often the protocol in some cases during which officers are subduing someone they believe to be resisting arrest. The goal is to prevent the person from struggling and thrashing, which can cause injury or distress and elevate their heart rate.

"It's unfortunate, and it's tragic," Henley said. "With respect to the ketamine, it very well may have been reckless by the EMTs. I wonder about that, but I think it's going to be difficult to make such a claim."

Although rare, it is also possible that someone's adrenaline levels rise so high during an arrest that it causes cardiac arrest, said Dr. Douglas Zipes, a professor of medicine at Indiana University.

According to Aurora Fire Rescue's department policy, ketamine is considered appropriate to administer to a patient who shows signs of "excited delirium," a condition characterized by aggressive activity, confused and unconnected thoughts or speech, hallucinations, and extraordinary strength and endurance when struggling.

According to a flowchart of the department's policy, the "goal is rapid tranquilization in order to minimize time struggling."

But "excited delirium" isn’t a recognized diagnosis in the American Psychiatric Association’s leading diagnostic manual, commonly known as the DSM or the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-9) of the World Health Organization. The American College of Emergency Physicians and the National Association of Medical Examiners do recognize it.

For decades, critics have pointed to the fact that the term is applied almost exclusively to in-custody deaths or deaths that otherwise involve law enforcement.

Why was Elijah McClain arrested, injected with ketamine?

On Aug. 24, 2019, the Aurora Police Department received a call around 10:30 p.m. about a "suspicious man" wearing a ski mask, according to a release. Officers arrived and tried to stop McClain, who they said was "actively resisting" and trying to grab one of their guns.