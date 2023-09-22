Elijah McClain Told Police 'I Can't Breathe' 7 Times During His Arrest. They Helped Kill Him Anyway.

On Wednesday (September 20), the trial of one current and one former Colorado cop charged in Elijah McClain’s death began. On Aug.24, 2019, the 23-year old Black man was approached by police responding to a report of someone wearing a ski mask. The arrest ultimately contributed to his death.

Prosecutor Jonathan Bunge explained in opening statements that McClain said “I can’t breathe” seven times while he was handcuffed on the ground. “Listen to Elijah’s words,” Bunge said as police body camera footage was shown. “When Elijah is on the ground handcuffed, he’s saying over and over and over again, ‘I can’t breathe. Please help me.’”

The jury appeared to be mostly white and consisted of seven men and seven women. Roedema’s lawyer, Reid Elkus, said McClain didn’t start resisting arrest until another former Aurora police officer Nathan Woodyard put a hold on him. Elkus added that Aurora Fire Rescue paramedic Jeremy Cooper injected McClain with a lethal dose of ketamine which caused his death.

Rosenblatt’s attorney, Harvey Steinberg, said McClain resisted arrest and allegedly stated “I intend to take my power back.” Steinberg added that Rosenblatt was “obligated” to help arrest McClain and that Roedema allegedly said McClain had “gone for” one of the officers’ guns.

Woodyard, Cooper and Aurora Fire Rescue paramedic Peter Cichuniec are all charged with one count of manslaughter and one count of criminally negligent homicide. They have also pleaded not guilty.

