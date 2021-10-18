Elijah McClain's family settles lawsuit against Aurora for 2019 death

The city of Aurora is preparing to pay the family of Elijah McClain as part of the legal settlement of a federal lawsuit related to the 23-year-old's 2019 death at the hands of law enforcement.

Driving the news: His mother, Sheneen McClain, agreed to the terms, her attorneys confirmed in a statement to the Colorado Sun.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

A city spokesperson confirmed the settlement but refused to disclose the details because the deal is not finalized.

What's next: McClain's mother and biological father, Lawayne Mosley, will go to court to determine how the financial payout will be split.

McClain's attorneys are making the case that her client raised her son by herself.

Catch up quick: McClain filed a federal lawsuit in August 2020, a year after her son died when he was stopped by Aurora police and restrained by paramedics who issued ketamine.

Elijah McClain, a massage therapist, suffered cardiac arrest and eventually was declared brain dead.

The three officers and two paramedics were charged with criminally negligent homicide as part of a 32-count indictment released in September.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.