Elijah Wood's young son has to wait a few years to watch 'The Lord of the Rings'

Washington Post

This past October, actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik released a YouTube video in which she told viewers that she was going to do something she hadn't done in 30 years: Get a vaccine. Specifically, vaccines for the coronavirus and flu. "Now you might be saying, 'Hey wait a second, Dr. Mayim Bialik, you don't believe in vaccines. You're one of those anti-vaxxers! I know it because I read it online,' " Bialik said in a jovial tone, waving her hand dismissively. "Well folks, let's finally talk