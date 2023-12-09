'We work to eliminate bias, bigotry and racism': Diversity Center seeks civil society

Green High School students Parker Green, left, and Danya Hammoudeh talk with KeyCorp Chariman, CEO and President Christopher Gorman at the Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio's 69th Annual Humanitarian Award Celebration last month in Cleveland.

The Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio started in 1927 under a different name, but it has been fighting to create a more civil society since its inception.

"Our mission is we work to eliminate bias, bigotry and racism," said Peggy Zone Fisher, president and CEO of the Cleveland-based organization.

To accomplish that goal, the center works with both children and adults through various programs.

The Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio is one of 36 organizations receiving a total of $61,000 in grants this year through the Millennium Fund for Children, a partnership of the Akron Beacon Journal and the Akron Community Foundation. Since the Millennium Fund launched in 1999, it has distributed more than $1 million in grants to local groups that benefit children in the region.

One of the center's programs is called LeadDIVERSITY, the format of which Zone Fisher compared to Leadership Akron.

"We do [the] same kinds of programming, but we look at everything through a diversity lens," Zone Fisher said.

The program uses sessions, seminars, group activities and personal reflection to help raise awareness about DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) issues.

Green High School students Parker Green, left, Rhiana Bruce, Danya Hammoudeh and Bella Rink talk with Michael Patterson, an attorney at Margaret W. Wong & Associates LLC, at the Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio's 69th Annual Humanitarian Awards Celebration.

A few years ago, the program was brought to Akron Public Schools, with former Superintendent David James among about 50 participants, Zone Fisher said.

"We had a lot of administrators and vice presidents that went through a six-month program with us," Zone Fisher said.

Another program is SHIFT Consulting, the professional services division of the center. It uses professional consulting and workshops to develop awareness of justice, equity, diversity and inclusion.

Samantha Speck, chief diversity officer, runs SHIFT Consulting and the center's youth programming. The youth programs have been utilized in Summit County by the Green Local School District and Akron Public Schools.

"Sometimes we'll work with an entire grade and we'll do workshops," Speck said.

For younger students, much of the focus is on combatting bullying, Speck said.

Green High School students were on stage to receive the 2023 Student Diversity Champion Award at the Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio's 69th Annual Humanitarian Award Celebration.

In Green, the center has worked with student leaders to advance its mission.

"We had a several programs we did with these students…to be leaders and have these conversations on diversity and identity," Speck said.

The center has worked with several APS schools through the years, including Firestone, Hatton, Helen Arnold and Crouse.

"We have a really growing relationship with Akron Public Schools," Speck said. "A lot of the times we are in elementary schools with them."

"We have served over 2,000 students alone," said Zone Fisher. "Students are getting multiple opportunities to engage with us."

In April, high school students will gather for the center's RISE (Respect, Inclusion, Social Justice, and Empathy) Retreat at Camp Wise in Chardon.

"This is our first year back after COVID," said Speck. "Students in Green have been coming for years to the retreat."

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio awarded Millennium Fund grant