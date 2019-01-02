Eliminate Dairy, Switch Sunscreens, and More Dermatologist-Approved Home Remedies for Cystic Acne

If you suffer from cystic acne, we feel your pain. Unlike regular pimples, which arise from clogged pores, painful cystic acne breakouts occur deep beneath the surface of the skin. Caused by hormones, bacteria, and oil, the bumps become increasingly inflamed but don’t come to a head — making them crazy-hard to treat. Remaining large and in charge for weeks at a time, these “pimples on steroids,” as NYC-based dermatologist Neal Schultz of BeautyRX calls them, are infamous for leaving behind complexion-marring scars and hyper-pigmentation. While prescription medications like cortisone injections seek to treat cystic acne from within, the at-home treatment protocol is less straightforward. Keep reading to discover eight tips for managing cystic acne, according to experts.

1. Eliminate dairy products from your diet. “The main causes [of cystic acne] are always linked to dietary foods like dairy, which has been proven in several studies to assist in causing more clogged follicles and inflammatory pustules,” says Jacqueline Schaffer, an NYC-based internist. Dairy products frequently contain antibiotics fed to the cows, sheep, and goats, which can have an adverse effect on the surface of the skin. To avoid disrupting your hormonal cycle, non-dairy options like almond milk are much less inflammatory. (Photo via PLAINVIEW/ Getty)

2. Consider a prescription medication like Accutane or spironolactone. Cystic acne that pops up around the jawline, chin, or neck area is typically caused by hormonal fluctuations, as higher levels of testosterone — yes, in ladies too — cue more oil production in our glands. Board-certified dermatologist Lily Talakoub of McLean Dermatology and Skincare Center in Northern Virginia explains that the androgen-blocking diuretic spironolactone could hold the key. “Spironolactone is a fantastic medication that [works] at low doses to block the hormones that induce the acne,” she says. “It usually takes three to six weeks to kick in.” (Photo via Oppenheim Bernhard/ Getty)

3. Incorporate Eastern-inspired holistic remedies into your diet. In order to cover all of your bases, take an overseas approach with Ayurvedic tips, which are a solid way to improve the clarity of your complexion. “The [best] Eastern treatments are probiotics, foods rich in zinc and vitamin A, essential oils like tea tree and lavender, [and] a healthy skincare routine,” Schaffer explains. Brit + Co Pick: Evolution 18 Probiotic Lemon Melt Stick Packets by Bobbi Brown ($39)