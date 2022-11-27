Should You Eliminate Health Catalyst (HCAT) From Your Portfolio?

ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, published its “ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy underperformed its benchmark, the Russell 2000 Growth Index, declining about 1%. Overall stock selection and sector allocation drove the strategy to underperform in the quarter. The healthcare sector was the primary performance detractor. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

ClearBridge Investments highlighted stocks like Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) in its Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in South Jordan, Utah, Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) provides a data and analytics platform to the healthcare sector. On November 23, 2022, Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) stock closed at $9.98 per share. One-month return of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) was 7.89%, and its shares lost 77.81% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) has a market capitalization of $546.415 million.

ClearBridge Investments made the following comment about Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"On the sell side, we eliminated three names from the portfolio. Health care data and analytics provider Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) has struggled with management turnover and a client base of health systems stressed by pandemic labor shortages." adriaticfoto/Shutterstock.com

