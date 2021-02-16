How to Eliminate Market Recovery Using an IUL by Jennifer Lang Financial Services.

Indexed Universal Life offers a safer alternative to reduce stock market risk.

Houston, Texas --News Direct-- Jennifer Lang Financial Services, LLC

In these days of self-directed retirement accounts, many people tie their savings to the stock market through 401(k) plans and IRAs, which can do very well during a period of market growth. However, it can be a concern when stocks are in a downward trend or experience losses. Indexed Universal Life offers a guaranteed income-tax-free death benefit and can protect a portion of retirement income and assets from market volatility. Learn more: JenniferLangFinancialServices.com

Contact Details

Jennifer Lang

+1 877-487-8926

mail@jenniferlangfinancialservices.com

Company Website

https://www.jenniferlangfinancialservices.com

