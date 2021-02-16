How to Eliminate Market Recovery Using an IUL by Jennifer Lang Financial Services.
Indexed Universal Life offers a safer alternative to reduce stock market risk.
Houston, Texas --News Direct-- Jennifer Lang Financial Services, LLC
In these days of self-directed retirement accounts, many people tie their savings to the stock market through 401(k) plans and IRAs, which can do very well during a period of market growth. However, it can be a concern when stocks are in a downward trend or experience losses. Indexed Universal Life offers a guaranteed income-tax-free death benefit and can protect a portion of retirement income and assets from market volatility. Learn more: JenniferLangFinancialServices.com
Contact Details
Jennifer Lang
+1 877-487-8926
mail@jenniferlangfinancialservices.com
Company Website
https://www.jenniferlangfinancialservices.com
View original content to download multimedia: https://newsdirect.com/news/how-to-eliminate-market-recovery-using-an-iul-by-jennifer-lang-financial-services-594982984
This news release was distributed by News Direct Corp. (“News Direct”). News Direct is an industry-leading content and news distribution platform. This news release and all materials included within this news release, including, without limitation, all images, trademarks and logos, are protected by copyrights, trademarks, service marks, patents or other proprietary rights and laws. If you copy, broadcast, download, store (in any medium), transmit, show or play any multimedia content from this release in public, you must properly attribute said content to the company or organization from which the news release originated unless otherwise sourced. News Direct makes no warranties with respect to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this news release. News Direct hereby disclaims all warranties, whether express, implied, statutory or otherwise, in connection with this news release and the content within this news release.