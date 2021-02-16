How to Eliminate Market Recovery Using an IUL by Jennifer Lang Financial Services.

The Telegraph

Joe Biden will pitch his coronavirus relief bill directly to voters this week as his allies declared that "2021 can finally start" with the spectacle of Donald Trump's impeachment trial finally over. The US president hopes to regain the national spotlight with his first major trips outside of Washington DC this week during which he will make a case for his $1.9 trillion stimulus bill directly to the public. Mr Biden has made the massive spending bill, called the "American Rescue Plan", a cornerstone of his government's response to the pandemic but has met with Republican opposition over the huge cost to the public purse. Recent polls suggest the majority of the public support the spending package, which would see unemployment benefits extended and direct payments made out to most Americans. White House officials hopes that with Mr Trump's impeachment trial concluded, they can regain the political momentum to move swiftly to get the spending package passed by Congress. Mr Biden is also making his case for the major financial stimulus directly to voters with a televised town hall event in Milwaukee Tuesday night, his first official trip as president, and during a visit to a vaccine manufacturing plant in Michigan on Thursday. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, used a media blitz over the weekend to frame the trips as Mr Biden's chance to "redouble his efforts in the days and weeks ahead".