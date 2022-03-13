Eliminating the food tax could help some of our most vulnerable Kansans | Commentary

The Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence is the voice for survivors of sexual and domestic violence across the state of Kansas. As someone who has the privilege to give voice to the concerns of the voiceless, I must speak up and make it clear that eliminating the state’s sales tax on groceries would help the survivors we serve daily.

The KCSDV is a coalition made up of 25 direct-service programs serving the needs of survivors across the state. Advocates hear the wants and needs of these victims on a personal level. One of the needs we hear, far too often, is the need for affordable food.

We know that the most dangerous time for victims is when they choose to leave an abusive situation. Violence and abuse can escalate significantly. This time is also the most fraught financially for victims. Financial abuse is one of the most insidious types of abuse for victims. Financial stability is one of the biggest hurdles for victims. When victims seek independence from the abuse they have experienced, they often require intensive support and safety planning. Poverty is a by-product of sexual and domestic violence, often extending the impact of the abuse for years.

Eliminating the sales tax for a basic necessity would go a long way to supporting victims as they rebuild their lives. In a situation where every dollar saved could mean the difference between a survivor providing a safe home to their children or having to return to a potentially lethal environment, we simply cannot afford to keep taxing our citizens for the fundamentals.

Political figures on both sides of the aisle have pushed to “Axe the Food Tax” in Kansas and I fully support the passage of this legislation. Gov.r Laura Kelly has made it clear: eliminating this tax could save families around $500 a year. For the victims we serve that money could make a tremendous difference. It is assistance that translates into tangible help. That savings at the cash register could help with easing the decision between purchasing groceries or basic needs like diapers, shampoo or toilet paper — all things survivors must decide on with every visit to the store.

The state has the largest budget surplus in 40 years. Completely eliminating the state sales tax on groceries is a common sense and immediately available solution that will assist all Kansans no matter their domestic situation, socio-economic status or location of their home. The positive economic impact this will make will be a breath of fresh air and a step in the right direction for the survivors that the Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence serves.

As lawmakers work to come to an agreement, I urge them to think about the victims we serve. Our victims could be their own family members, friends, neighbors or people they pass by every day. Eliminating the state’s sales tax on groceries will help our most vulnerable Kansans. It is time we get this legislation across the finish line and finally “Axe the Food Tax.”

Lindsie Ford is an attorney with the Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence