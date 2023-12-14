What is 'elimination communication'? The international potty training method is having a moment

Bekah Martinez, a “Bachelor” alum and mom of three, got a lot of flack recently when she announced that her youngest son, Ernest Allison Leonard (“Nesto” for short), has been using a potty ... at 9 weeks old.

Martinez received a slew of outraged comments from parents in response to her Instagram Story. And to be completely honest, I thought the whole thing was a huge joke from a thirsty reality show personality who was being intentionally controversial (again).

As I started digging into the research on "elimination communication" (EC), which is what Martinez called the process, I was completely shocked to realize that this is a real potty-training method.

No, a 9-week-old baby cannot toddle over to the training potty, sit down and relieve themselves. That's not the goal of EC.

What is the elimination communication method?

Instead, parents tune into their baby's cues and position infants over a potty to "catch" the pee or poop as it exits their little bodies. At the same time, the parents will make a whistling or hissing sound. Eventually, baby will learn to hold their pee and poop until they're on the potty.

"It just makes biological sense," says Andrea Olson, founder of GoDiaperFree.com. Martinez cited Olson's Instagram page as having good information for people who want to know more about EC. All six of Olson's children were out of diapers before their first birthdays.

"What mammal soils themselves in the wild consistently for years? Babies give cues for eliminating, just like they do for hunger, sleep and comfort," Olson tells TODAY.com.

Elimination communication could have benefits, according to Rebecca Mottram, pediatric research nurse and potty training consultant at Little Bunny Bear. She says that using the potty instead of diapers saves money, reduces waste, virtually eliminates skin irritation, improves the baby-parent connection, lessens colic and promotes optimal bladder and bowel health.

At what age do other countries start potty training?

Many parents around the world use some form of EC, especially in places where disposable diapers are not commercially available. But American parents have embraced the use of diapers, even at older ages.

Michelle Swaney, CEO of The Potty School, says, "Parents in the U.S. are bombarded with a multibillion dollar industry with huge ad budgets that sell ideas that children are ‘happy’ to be in diapers and that there’s an ever-growing acceptance, and even encouragement, to start — and finish — potty training their children at older and older ages."

According to healthychildren.org, U.S. parents typically start potty training their children between the ages of 2 and 3, and most children are diaper-free by age 4. But some children still need diapers at night. Almost a quarter of boys are not night trained by age 6.

However, babies in other countries around the world start potty training much earlier — sometimes before they can even walk.

Vietnamese parents use a whistling sound when infants pee in the potty; by 9 months, most babies knew the cue, and all 47 babies in one study were potty trained by 24 months, according to the “Journal of Pediatric Urology.” The “Iranian Journal of Pediatrics“ noted that kids generally said goodbye to diapers between 24 and 27 months. But what really blows my mind is a 1977 study in “Pediatrics“ that said the people of the East African Digo, primarily in Tanzania and Kenya, potty train infants by the time they’re 5 or 6 months old. I mean, I was still trying to get through the day when my babies were that young. I can’t imagine adding potty training to the mix.

Does elimination communication actually work?

Sure, early potty training can work in other countries, but I assumed it couldn't work in America — not with working parents and a lack of general childcare support.

Also, the doctors I spoke to didn't necessarily encourage EC.

Dr. Jenelle Ferry, neonatologist at Pediatrix Medical Group in Tampa, Florida, tells me that while some published studies suggest that EC leads to a decrease in risk for urinary tract infections, she warns that starting potty training too early may lead to potty problems (like "delayed bladder emptying") later on. Although EC isn’t “harmful,” the muscles that control the bowel and bladder are "dependent on brain development," so there is a wide range of appropriate ages to start potty training, Ferry says.

Dr. Whitney Casares, a pediatrician and founder of Modern Mommy Doc, does not tend to recommend EC, mostly for the mental health of parents.

"Parents with children under 1 year of age already have enough they need to learn and pay attention to," she says. "Adding elimination communication to the list of tasks parents need to perform can become, in my experience, an added source of anxiety — or frustration if their child does not take to it."

She recommends that children start potty training when they can understand the "urge to go," which usually occurs between 18 months and 3 years of age.

When I asked moms in my New York City area, a few of them said that they had used some form of EC with their kids.

May Lane, a birth doula, yoga teacher and mom of two, says, "When we could tell that our infants were relieving themselves, we would make either a hissing sound for pee or a humming sound for poop while simultaneously making the sign language gesture for bathroom."

When her kids could sit up, she placed them on little potties she had in every room of the house. "If it looked like the baby was going to relieve himself, we would strip the diaper off and sit him on the potty." As she did so, she would again use the sign for "bathroom."

Her effort paid off.

"We were out of diapers during the daytime when they were about 14 months old," Lane says.

Two other moms chimed in to say their kids were pooping exclusively in the potty by 12 months.

What about part-time elimination communication?

Once her two kids could sit independently (around 8 or 9 months), Erin Nastro put her kids on the potty after every meal. She would lead a "potty party," singing songs and reading books until the kids peed or pooped. When she went back to work, her kids went to daycare (where there were diapered the whole time), but she still sat them on the potty every morning and evening.

Olson said that when work hours, nerves or inconvenience can hold parents back from fully committing to early potty training, they can take it slow like Nastro did: “While your baby may wear a diaper, you also can give what we call ‘potty-tunities’ every time you change a diaper or make a transition, like after a meal or after a car ride.”

“Even if you only practice EC part-time, you can expect to see the age of diaper dependence greatly reduced,” Swaney says.

Nastro's kids didn't poop in a diaper after their first birthdays, and they were both potty trained by 27 months.

"The secret was to make potty time fun," Nastro says. "We did still have our fair share of accidents but if I were to have a third I would absolutely do it again."

Nastro is a friend of mine and I remember seeing adorable photos of her kids sitting on a potty at a very young age. It just never in my wildest dreams occurred to me that it was party of the potty-training process. I just thought it was just a quirky photo!

It makes me wonder how many more families are following this practice than I realize.

At this point, my baby-rearing days are almost certainly behind me, but if an infant were to appear at my home tomorrow, I would absolutely give this method a whirl.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com