Elior Group S.A. (EPA:ELIOR) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 3 Days

Elior Group S.A. (EPA:ELIOR) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 7th of April will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 9th of April.

Elior Group's next dividend payment will be €0.29 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed €0.29 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Elior Group has a trailing yield of 5.1% on the current stock price of €5.725. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

See our latest analysis for Elior Group

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Elior Group paid out 74% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 2.4% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that Elior Group's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

ENXTPA:ELIOR Historical Dividend Yield April 3rd 2020 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's not encouraging to see that Elior Group's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share. Earnings growth has been slim and the company is paying out more than half of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Elior Group has delivered 7.7% dividend growth per year on average over the past five years.

To Sum It Up

Is Elior Group worth buying for its dividend? It's unfortunate that earnings per share have not grown, and we'd note that Elior Group is paying out lower percentage of its cashflow than its profit, but overall the dividend looks well covered by earnings. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Elior Group that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.