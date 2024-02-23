Eliot fire chief: Dog killed, two residents displaced after fire at Marshwood Estates

South Berwick firefighters assisted Eliot in bringing a structure fire at 43 Marshwood Drive under control Feb. 23, 2024.

ELIOT, Maine — Firefighters knocked down a fire Friday afternoon that killed one dog and displaced two people and several animals, according to the town’s Fire Department.

Eliot Fire Chief Jay Muzeroll said the fire occurred at a home at Marshwood Estates, a 108-pad manufactured housing community.

Firefighters were called to 43 Marshwood Drive at around 2:18 p.m., according to dispatch.

Muzeroll stated the department is working with the Red Cross to find temporary housing for the displaced residents of the burned property.

