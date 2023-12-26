Eliot Fire Chief Jay Muzeroll's advice after 50 years: 'Take care of your family first.'

ELIOT, Maine — Fifty years ago, Jay Muzeroll decided he wanted to be a firefighter. Being married to Joanne Hoyt, the Eliot fire chief’s daughter, was a driving force.

One day, when Jay Muzeroll was 22, an elderly man was lost in the Maine woods and as a search team was working, Joanne said to him, “You don’t need to be a fireman to go out in the woods to look for this lost guy so why don’t you go and help?”

Something clicked for him that day, and it led to his firefighting career. The longtime chief of the Eliot Fire Department is happy to talk about his 50-year milestone and career, but also humble about it.

Jay Muzeroll just reached his 50-year anniversary with the Eliot Fire Department, where he has been chief since 2001.

“I don’t want this to be all about me," said Muzeroll, 72. "There’s a lot of firefighters that have been in the departments in the Seacoast that have 50 years or longer. It is a tribute to the community and the people that have surrounded me and I have surrounded myself with. Not just family, but everyone inside this station is a family member. Hey, it’s not for everybody and you either dial into it and make it a part of your everyday life or you don’t.”He was working at the town of Kittery at the wastewater treatment plant at age 22, married with his first daughter, Heather, when he decided to become a firefighter.

“Back then, I had to get on a waiting list to get into the department and that’s how things have changed over the years," he said. "There was a maximum of 45 people and a waiting list of five or six so you’d have to wait for someone to either die or retire to get a chance.”

Eliot fire chief Jay Muzeroll and his wife Joanne have been married for more than 50 years and they have always supported each other when it comes to family, work and firefighting. Joanne's dad, Walter Hoyt was a longtime Eliot fire chief when she was growing up, and she encouraged Jay to join the fire service when he was 22.

Today the limit is still 45 but those slots are much harder to fill.

He has always had two jobs. One to pay the bills and one to serve the community as part of the department. That’s the way it is for everyone who is on the Eliot Fire Department team.

“Joanne and I have always had a family agreement, and it was that one of us would always be home to put the kids on the bus and be there when the kids get home," he said. "If that meant I worked a Saturday or Sunday or second shift so she could be that person that was fine. We traded off, too. We made it work. It’s tough for athletics, family, holiday events. I can’t remember ever missing an hour of work because what happens here overnight or whenever. I never called in sick because I was at a fire all night. I might come home tired the next day, but it’s one of those things that never bothered me or my body. This was secondary and I chose to do this and it shouldn’t affect my family income by taking time off."

Eliot Fire Chief Jay Muzeroll, seen in August 2009, said firefighters had no chance to save the home of a Brixham Road resident.

The Eliot Fire Department is all call based and firefighters get paid an hourly rate when they are working Muzeroll has been chief since 2001, when Dick Wood retired. He has seen a lot of changes over the years.

"This is the way I look at it, it’s family, job, and Eliot Fire Department in that order," Muzeroll said. "Take care of your family first, let your employer know that you’re a firefighter and you work things out with them. A lot of times, if we’re out at 2 a.m. and we know we are going to be a while, the officer in charge .... will say, 'Who’s got to get to work and get out of here and how are we going to cover their spot?' We have to be cognizant that people have a life and a living to make and not everybody has the ability to take time off."

He added, "The town of Eliot can be very proud of the people that do this because they want to. They’re not doing it for benefits or monetary value and they still have the commitment which is harder to achieve in a small community because it’s an expensive community to live in.”

Eliot Fire Chief Jay Muzeroll, left center, speaks to a Maine fire marshal at a fatal fire scene in October 2017.

Muzeroll said the days of the call department are waning, however, and there will have to be changes as fewer people become firefighters. He has seen the addition of women, however, and he has also seen children who take part in elementary school fire education become firefighters as adults.

“It’s not your grandfather’s department anymore where it was just men," he said. "We now have eight women on the department and we are promoting that. We will probably never hit that 45 mark again. People are just really busy these days and it’s a lot of commitment. It’s 100-150 hours of training before you can go into a burning building. When I joined, we took 60-70 calls a year on typical fires but now we are well over 300 calls a year, and we’ve done more medical and structural support."

The Maine State fire marshall walks the property of Days Inn in Kittery with Eliot Fire Chief Jay Muzeroll in May 2023, the day after a fatal fire destroyed the hotel.

The chief reflected on the most challenging part of being a firefighter.

“Anytime a person’s life is in jeopardy and we can be part of a positive outcome that’s what puts the smiles on our faces," he said. "When experiencing a tragic event that emotions are running high either on the scene or afterwards, we realize some aftercare will be needed where we have some support people in place to help work through that."

That has been a positive change.

"It used to be that nobody ever talked about their feelings," Muzeroll said. "It’s like World War II vets came back and they didn’t talk about things. The tides have changed now and people are more open to talking about their feelings. What that has done is foster a new level of peer support. So if you have something going on, we have a group of peer support professionals that can help to let them know they are not alone in dealing with their grief and trauma.”

Eliot Fire Chief Jay Muzeroll says he always stresses the importance of family in his own life and with advice to young firefighters.

Muzeroll was asked what advice he has for young firefighters.

"When they leave here, I tell them to go home and hug their family. It’s as simple as that. I don’t want to get emotional.” He paused. “I want them to be able to continue to come through the door and go home. I tell them to watch out for one another and take care of one another.”

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Eliot Fire Chief Jay Muzeroll has some advice after 50 years