Eliot Library trustee Stephen Beckert pleads guilty to unlawful sexual contact, assault

ELIOT, Maine — Former town official and current library trustee Stephen Beckert pleaded guilty Tuesday to unlawful sexual touching and contact and two counts of assault in York District Court.

Beckert, 64, was arrested on Aug. 20 after two men accused him of assaulting them a week earlier inside the 207 Tavern in Eliot, according to police. Multiple people witnessed the incident, which also was caught on the tavern’s surveillance system, according to the probable cause affidavit filed by Eliot police Sgt. Ronald Lund.

Stephen Beckert, of Eliot, pleaded guilty in York District Court on April 5, 2022, to charges of unlawful sexual touching and assault.

Beckert is a former member of the town’s Select Board and Planning Board. He is still a trustee of the William Fogg Library even though he is not currently listed as one on the library’s website.

On Tuesday, Beckert signed an agreement and order deferring disposition of the case. Among conditions of the agreement, Beckert must pay an administrative supervision fee of $500 and have no contact with three individuals affected by last summer’s incident.

During a virtual hearing on Tuesday, Judge Jeffrey Moskowitz also instructed Beckert that he must refrain from possessing and drinking alcohol and will be subject to random testing; must not go to the 207 Tavern or the William Fogg Library; and must take part in a substance abuse treatment program.

Beckert also was fined $400 on each count of assault.

Under the agreement, if Beckert abides by all conditions, the state would not object to withdrawing his pleas on the counts of touching and contact and would dismiss them. If Beckert does not comply with the conditions, his guilty pleas will be opened to all four counts and he could face jail time.

“The stakes are high, Mr. Beckert,” Moskowitz said. “It’s important that you comply with these conditions.”

Beckert was represented at the virtual hearing by attorney Nicole Williamson of Webb Law Firm in Saco.

According Maine criminal code, assault is a Class D crime, which is committed if a person intentionally, knowingly or recklessly causes bodily injury or offensive physical contact to another person.

Unlawful sexual contact and unlawful sexual touching occurs when a person intentionally subjects another person to any sexual contact when that person hasn't expressly or impliedly acquiesced in the sexual touching, according to state law.

Beckert was accused of grabbing one of the men's genitals twice, unwanted touching, kissing and lewd verbal comments, according to the police affidavit.

There were no waitstaff in the area when the events at the 207 Tavern occurred, but staff returned to find the second accuser yelling at Beckert to stop touching him, police alleged in the affidavit. A woman with Beckert apologized to everyone for his behavior, saying he had consumed a lot of alcohol that evening, the affidavit stated.

On Tuesday, one of the victims shared with the court how he has been affected by what happened back in August.

“It made a mess out of me,” he said. “I didn’t deserve that.”

If you need help

As a community service, the following information is published with stories in which domestic and/or sexual violence is alleged:

Help available in York County, Maine: Caring Unlimited, based in Sanford, Maine, offers individualized safety planning services to anyone impacted by domestic abuse, supporting thousands throughout York County through each year with free programs. The Caring Unlimited hotline is available 24 hours per day: 1-800-239-7298. More information at caring-unlimited.org.

