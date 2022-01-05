Eliot woman stole $200K from Portsmouth employer to pay bills. Now she's going to prison.

CONCORD — An Eliot, Maine, resident has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for embezzling roughly $200,000 from her Portsmouth employer over a nine-year span.

Raylene Vaillancourt, 68, is guilty of wire and mail fraud, a scheme in which she took money from the employer from “at least” between April 2009 to May 2018, according to New Hampshire U.S. Attorney John J. Farley, who announced the sentencing Wednesday. Vaillancourt is required to pay a total of $203,106.32 in restitution.

Vaillancourt used the illegally obtained money to pay off her personal credit card debt and the mortgage on her home in Portsmouth, according to Farley.

'We couldn't ask for a better time': Bull Moose music stores sold to employees

Prior federal conviction

Farley said court documents show the defendant was previously convicted on a federal charge of bank theft and that she had stolen money from at least three other employers in the past.

An indictment filed in October 2020 states Vaillancourt used over $122,000 from the company she stole from in Portsmouth to pay off her Portsmouth home, where she lived from May 2006 until October 2016. Taking money from the business’ checking account, she used over $49,000 to pay off her credit card debt while also transferring over $31,000 from the company for personal accounts and expenses.

To cover up the fraud, Vaillancourt altered the business’ internal accounting records, according to court documents.

“Like many white-collar criminals, this defendant took advantage of the trust of others to steal large sums of money,” Farley said. “By embezzling over $200,000 from her employer, Ms. Vaillancourt’s brazen actions caused significant financial harm and showed that she was not deterred from crime by a prior federal conviction.”

The unnamed Portsmouth limited liability company, cited only as “Business A,” employed Vaillancourt as its office manager, where she was responsible for accounting and making payments to vendors.

Story continues

Rye Airfield's new life: Pickleball club, fitness center, Renu therapy prepare to open

Vaillancourt, who pleaded guilty to the charges last June, embezzled the money by “making fraudulent checks drawn on Business A’s checking account (and) making unauthorized transfers to her personal financial accounts for her personal expenses,” according to Farley's announcement.

The FBI investigated the case, which was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cam Le. The forfeiture aspects of the case were overseen by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Rabuck.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Eliot ME woman stole $200K from Portsmouth employer, prison sentence