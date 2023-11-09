'It's Eli's fault.' Mashpee man, 43, sentenced to state prison after death of his father

A Barnstable Superior Court judge on Wednesday sentenced Eli Perry, 43, the Mashpee man who was convicted of manslaughter in the 2017 killing of his father, to no more than 20 years but not less than 19 years in state prison.

When considering the sentence Superior Court Judge Mark Gildea weighed the arguments of the defense and prosecution, the seriousness of the crime, the evidence presented during the trial, as well as statements made by the family during the sentencing hearing, he said.

“I may not, however, undertake to punish Mr. Perry for any conduct other than for which he has been convicted in this particular case,” Gildea said. “Mr. Perry was not convicted of first or second degree murder, but rather of manslaughter."

The sentence imposed will be based upon a manslaughter conviction and not murder, Gildea said.

Eli Perry is escorted into the main session of Barnstable Superior Court Wednesday afternoon for his sentencing. Last week a jury found the Mashpee man who was charged with killing his father, Raymond Perry, and burying his body guilty of manslaughter.

Perry was also found guilty of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person 60 or older, unlawful disposal of a body and larceny of a firearm. Those charges also carry sentences but are not compounded on the manslaughter sentence due to time Perry has already served.

What is the response of the Perry family?

At the hearing, family members recounted before the court fond memories of Eli Perry’s father, Raymond Perry, and asked that Eli Perry received the maximum sentence allowed by the court.

“I hope people knew I never had a relationship with Eli and I never considered him my father,” said a family member reading a statement by one of Eli Perry’s daughters. “It’s Eli’s fault that my grandpa … won’t be here to walk me down the aisle at my wedding or meet his future grandchildren.”

Cape and Islands District Attorney Rob Galibois believes his office had enough evidence to support a murder conviction, but was grateful the jury rejected a self-defense claim and held Eli Perry responsible for his father’s killing, Galibois said after the hearing to the Times.

Family and friends of Raymond Perry sit in the audience on Wednesday at Barnstable Superior Court during the sentencing of Perry's son, Eli Perry. Last week a jury found Eli Perry guilty of manslaughter in the death of his father.

“Ray Perry was brutally killed inside of his own home, at the hands of his own son,” Galibois said. “The judge went beyond what the guidelines (for sentencing) suggested, in light of the brutality, the circumstances of this case and hearing from the devastation that's been suffered by Ray Perry’s family.”

During his testimony on Nov. 1, Eli Perry told the Superior Court jury his addiction to drugs rapidly progressed and his behavior became increasingly more erratic in the days leading up to his father’s Nov. 2017 killing at 37 Riverside Road in Mashpee.

Eduardo Masferrer, the defense attorney, told the court that Eli Perry's drug addiction was the only motivating factor leading up to Raymond Perry’s death, adding manslaughter was the appropriate conviction for the case and recommended 8-10 years for Eli Perry.

“The driving force, from our perspective, was the fact that Mr. Perry was a drug addict, that’s what was guiding his actions that night,” Masferrer said. “Mr. Perry’s untreated substance abuse disorder demonstrates what happens to people when they act under the influence of drugs.”

Cape and Islands Assistant District Attorney Jessica Elumba, a prosecutor for the case, said the knife wounds Raymond Perry sustained to his neck would have taken a substantial amount of force to inflict.

Barnstable Superior Court judge Mark Gildea listens on Wednesday in court to Cape and Islands First Assistant District Attorney Jessica Elumba during the sentencing phase of Eli Perry's trial. Perry was convicted on a charge of manslaughter in the killing of his father, Raymond Perry of Mashpee.

“It was a particularly brutal death,” Elumba said. “The defendant's conduct following the death of his father is also particularly egregious. He hog-tied him, wrapped him in a rug, threw him on a truck bed and then drove around deciding where to dispose of his body.”

What events led to the death of Raymond Perry?

After Eli Perry killed his father, he and his then-girlfriend Paige Malone — who testified against him on Oct. 26 under a cooperation agreement — wrapped the body in a rug, loaded it onto a truck and buried the body near an off-Cape cranberry bog, according to court records.

After disposing of the body, Perry and Malone returned to his father’s house and attempted to hide the evidence by painting the walls and laying new flooring, court records showed. Malone said her boyfriend forced her to hide evidence and dispose of his father's body.

Raymond Perry was reported missing on Dec. 1, 2017, but records indicate friends and family had not been in touch with him since Nov. 26, 2017.

Raymond Perry of Mashpee

On Dec. 18, 2017, investigators found Raymond Perry's body buried under a mulch pile at Old Forge Farm in Plymouth. His hands and feet were bound with zip ties, and he was covered with a rug that authorities determined came from his home in Mashpee.

Eli Perry and Malone were later arrested and charged in February 2018. Malone pleaded guilty in March 2019 to being an accessory after-the-fact to murder, misleading police and unlawful disposal of a human body, serving five years in prison and sentenced to three years of probation.

A family member who read a statement on behalf of Eli Perry’s other daughter said he was not involved in their lives growing up and that Raymond Perry, their grandfather, was the person who took care and looked after them.

“My grandpa was the best grandpa we could ask for, our best friend and our biggest supporter, and my life will forever be altered because of what Eli did,” she said.

Walker Armstrong reports on all things Cape and Islands, primarily focusing on transportation and the Joint Base Cape Cod military base. Contact him at WArmstrong@capecodonline.com. Follow him on Twitter: @jd__walker.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Cape Cod Times subscription. Here are our subscription plans.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Eli Perry, 43, of Mashpee sentenced after conviction in father's death