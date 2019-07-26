Elis SA (EPA:ELIS): What Does The Future Look Like?

As Elis SA (EPA:ELIS) announced its earnings release on 30 June 2019, it seems that analyst forecasts are fairly optimistic, with earnings expected to grow by 24% in the upcoming year, though this is noticeably lower than the past 5-year average earnings growth of 58%. By 2020, we can expect Elis’s bottom line to reach €103m, a jump from the current trailing-twelve-month of €83m. In this article, I've outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for Elis in the longer term. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

Exciting times ahead?

Over the next three years, it seems the consensus view of the 11 analysts covering ELIS is skewed towards the positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I've inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

This results in an annual growth rate of 16% based on the most recent earnings level of €83m to the final forecast of €141m by 2022. This leads to an EPS of €1.07 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of €0.38. With a current profit margin of 2.7%, this movement will result in a margin of 4.1% by 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Elis, I've compiled three key factors you should look at:

