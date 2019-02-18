Is Elisa Oyj’s (HEL:ELISA) 19% ROCE Any Good?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Today we are going to look at Elisa Oyj (HEL:ELISA) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Elisa Oyj:

0.19 = €399m ÷ (€2.7b – €601m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Elisa Oyj has an ROCE of 19%.

View our latest analysis for Elisa Oyj

Does Elisa Oyj Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In our analysis, Elisa Oyj’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 9.2% average in the Telecom industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, Elisa Oyj’s ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

HLSE:ELISA Last Perf February 18th 19 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Elisa Oyj’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Elisa Oyj has total assets of €2.7b and current liabilities of €601m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 23% of its total assets. The fairly low level of current liabilities won’t have much impact on the already great ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Elisa Oyj’s ROCE

Low current liabilities and high ROCE is a good combination, making Elisa Oyj look quite interesting. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.