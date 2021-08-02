Elisabetta Canalis, Italian star and George Clooney’s ex, reveals ageless figure in sparkling bikini

Soaking up the sun.

On Sunday, Elisabetta Canalis made temperatures soar as she enjoys her summer in Sardinia with her daughter Skyler.

The Italian actress and model slipped into a sparkling smoky-hued string bikini that perfectly flaunted her sculpted abs and sought-after figure.

The 42-year-old previously dated George Clooney for two years before calling it quits in 2011. They originally made their romance official in September 2009 at the Venice Film Festival, People magazine reported.

In 2014, Canalis married Brian Perri, a doctor. In 2015, the couple welcomed a baby girl.

In 2014, Clooney married his wife Amal, a barrister specialized in public international law, international criminal law and human rights. They welcomed twins in 2017.

"We are both happily married, and I think we both wish the best for each other," Canalis has said about her movie star ex, as quoted by People magazine. "I wish the best for him, I’m sure he wishes the best for me."

Canalis has successfully led a decades-long career. In 2011, the "Dancing with the Stars" contestant told Shape magazine she had a no-nonsense rehearsal schedule of six hours a day, seven days a week for the competition. Prior to that, she relied on kickboxing and swimming to stay in camera-ready shape.

"I love variety in my life," she told the outlet. "Kickboxing and swimming are like boot camp in the water. It’s very hard training but so good for circulation; when you swim you use all of your muscles and it’s great."

The self-professed carb addict insisted she has always been against diets. Instead, Canalis said she focuses on eating carbs in the earliest part of the day and enjoyed more protein for lunch and dinner. She also prefers to cook traditional pasta dishes from home.

"For me, it’s about the way you eat," she explained. "You can eat a lot of things, but eat good things. I can’t accept the fact that I would have to be starving all day long… it would put me in a bad mood and I wouldn’t advise it to anyone!"