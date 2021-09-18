Elise Stefanik’s ‘Hateful Rhetoric’ Ripped In Stinging Editorial By Hometown Newspaper

Rep. Elise Stefanik’s (R-N.Y.) hometown newspaper offered a scathing response to her anti-immigrant rhetoric in a recent ad campaign.

Stefanik, a Donald Trump loyalist, echoed the racist “great replacement” theory in ads warning voters of a “permanent election insurrection.” The conspiracy, which has been embraced by the far-right, posits that white people are being intentionally replaced by minorities and immigrants.

In an editorial published Friday, the board of Albany’s Times Union newspaper critically asked with its title, “How Low, Ms. Stefanik?”

“The idea of America as a melting pot is not some idealistic fiction of the left; it is part of the foundation of this nation’s greatness,” it wrote.

“If there’s anything that needs replacing in this country — and in the Republican Party — it’s the hateful rhetoric that Ms. Stefanik and far too many of her colleagues so seamlessly spew,” the editorial concluded.

Read the Times Union’s full editorial here.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

