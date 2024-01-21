Elise Stefanik stumps for Trump

MANCHESTER, N.H. (NEXSTAR) – Upstate New York State Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, who is

believed to be on Donald Trump’s shortlist for vice president, joined a Team Trump event here as

a top surrogate for the former president.



Like Stefanik, many New Hampshire voters echoed why they’re sticking with Trump.

“I just feel like his policy platform and history as president speak to his turning the country

around, which I think we’re sorely in need of,” said voter Susan Ingrahm-Kelly.



Some supporters of former President Donald Trump seemed to rally around one key issue while

at the campaign event; the economy. Many said that the increased cost of living is affecting their

everyday lives.



“I’m retired, I live on a fixed income. The cost of living has gone up, it’s hurting me. It is hurting

me,” Penny Hayes told us.

Despite this, voters have not given up hope. Even though the stock markets are at a record high,

supporters of the Trump campaign say they remember the world four years ago, and plan to

check his name on the ballot.



“I know Trump’s record. With Trump I had money in my pocket, life was great, gas was $1.99 a

gallon,” said Heather Coffill.



The last three public opinion polls conducted by Boston or New Hampshire news organizations

had the former president ahead by an average of 17 points.

