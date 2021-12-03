Elise Swain: Guantanamo detainee VANISHES after return to Yemen, free for less than 1 week

Elise Swain, photo editor at The Intercept, discusses the detainment of Abdulqadir Al Madhfari first by the United States, then by the United Arab Emirates.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories