Elisha Anderson wins national award for Free Press coverage of men wrongly imprisoned

Elisha Anderson, a Free Press staffer from 2007 until last month, has been honored for her coverage of the cases of two innocent men who spent a combined 40 years in prison before being exonerated.

The Innocence Network recognized Anderson with its annual Jim Dwyer Award for reporting on Anthony Kyles and Juwan Deering, both of whom were wrongly convicted in fatal fires.

Dwyer, who died in 2020, was a Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times columnist who often wrote about failings of the judicial system, including the book "Actual Innocence: Five Days to Execution, and Other Dispatches from the Wrongly Convicted."

In 2021 and 2022, Anderson wrote extensively about injustices created by the use of incentivized witnesses, highlighting an issue that is critically important in the criminal justice system but rarely understood by the public. She showed what can happen when key witnesses receive breaks in their own criminal cases, then that information is withheld from defendants and jurors.

Set free after years behind bars

Six months after the Detroit Free Press published an investigation showing evidence in Anthony Kyles' murder case had emerged, raising doubts about his guilt, Oakland County’s Conviction Integrity Unit concluded he was wrongfully convicted.

On Oct. 12, Kyles won his freedom after 25 years behind bars for a house fire that killed four people, including three children.

Elisha Anderson

Anderson reported on an independent fire expert who reexamined the case and determined the initial investigators "committed a grave error” concluding the fire was arson. A key witness recanted, saying he lied to the jury about what he saw.

Anderson found that the witness appeared to have received a break in his own criminal case despite a prosecutor's assurance to Kyles' jurors that he did not.

A year before Kyles’ release, a judge freed Juwan Deering, who was convicted in a similar arson-murder case. Deering denied any involvement in a house fire that killed five kids. Three jailhouse informants, some of whom were placed in his cell by investigators, testified against him.

Deering spent 15 years in prison.

