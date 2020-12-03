ELITE Amenity Management Announces Further Expansion Into Luxury Lifestyle Market

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ELITE Amenity Management, a leading New York-based lifestyle services brand, announces the addition of The Centrale, The Sheffield and 22-22 Jackson to its family of luxury amenity properties. ELITE will provide a full complement of amenity services to these prestigious buildings, including pool and fitness management, event planning, and digital reservations services through its customizable ELITE App.

Founded in 2006 by entrepreneurs and New York natives Andrew Meditz and Michael Zuchelli, ELITE has grown from a small start-up with one seasonal contract into an established lifestyle management firm with over 70 properties across the luxury amenity landscape.

"We are pleased to be working with these prominent properties," says Zuchelli, who, along with Meditz, oversees ELITE's day-to-day operations. "Since we started ELITE 14 years ago, we have seen the amenity industry transform and expand, becoming a focal point of the luxury residential experience. ELITE continues to grow along with it."

The company recently rebranded from Elite Pool & Fitness to ELITE Amenity Management, reflecting this evolution into a full-service luxury lifestyle brand that offers comprehensive amenity management, construction and design services, digital concierge services, and event planning, among others. The rebranding culminated this spring with the launch of ELITE's new website www.eliteamenitymanagement.com.

ELITE also recently introduced pandemic compliance consulting for New York condominiums, co-ops, and rental properties seeking to re-open their amenity spaces according to state and local guidelines.

"Our adaptability is a key differentiator along with our in-depth operations knowledge and compliance expertise," explains ELITE co-owner Meditz. "We work closely with our properties to anticipate their changing needs in this unique environment."

For more information on ELITE Amenity Management, visit www.eliteamenitymanagement.com or call (718) 746-3720.

About Elite Amenity Management

Founded in 2006 by Queens, New York, natives Andrew Meditz and Michael Zuchelli, ELITE Amenity Management has grown to become the lifestyle brand of choice among luxury real estate developers, property management companies, private aquatic facilities, and fitness clubs. ELITE boasts an array of services including pool, fitness, and luxury management, turnkey construction and design, event planning, and mobile concierge scheduling through its innovative ELITE App. With 70 commercial clients and over 700 dedicated customer service-driven employees, ELITE transforms luxury into lifestyle. To learn more about ELITE Amenity Management, visit www.eliteamenitymanagement.com or call (718) 746-3720.

