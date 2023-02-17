Elite Commercial REIT Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

Elite Commercial REIT (SGX:MXNU) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: UK£37.1m (up 6.7% from FY 2021).

  • Net loss: UK£18.3m (loss widened by 287% from FY 2021).

  • UK£0.038 loss per share (further deteriorated from UK£0.011 loss in FY 2021).

MXNU Net Asset Value

  • Net asset value (NAV) per share: UK£0.52 (down 15% from FY 2021).

    • The current share price is 1.9% lower than NAV per share.

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Elite Commercial REIT EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 2.7% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 4.1% growth forecast for the REITs industry in Singapore.

Performance of the Singaporean REITs industry.

The company's shares are down 3.8% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It's necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Elite Commercial REIT (at least 1 which is a bit concerning), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

