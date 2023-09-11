Elite cyclist enlists investigator and travels to Poland on mission to track down stolen bicycles

An elite cyclist hired a private investigator and drove to Poland to retrieve stolen bikes worth almost £40,000.

Damian Groves said that when four professional bicycles, valued at £36,000, were stolen from his parents’ garage, police failed to act.

So Mr Groves and his partner, Emily Smith, 33, an ex police officer turned military athlete, decided to track the bikes down themselves.

The couple, from Newcastle-Under-Lyme, posted about the theft on their Instagram accounts, hoping someone would alert them if the bikes, from US brand Niner, were put up for sale.

The post went viral, reaching hundreds of thousands of people and Mr Groves was then contacted by a person on the social media site who claimed to have all four bikes.

They blackmailed him, asking for £300 in cash to return one of them. Mr Groves left the money in an alleyway, but his bike was not returned.

The blackmailer then sent his daughter in a taxi to his home to ask for more money, according to Mr Groves, who said he ignored them.

However, Mr Groves was convinced the person had the bikes because of the details they were able to provide about them.

Mr Groves said he reported the blackmail attempts to the police, who said they would approach Meta, the owner of Instagram, for information about the account holder.

Taking matters into his own hands

When it seemed that the information was not forthcoming, Mr Groves said: “At this point I decided that we either had to let it go or do something about it. I didn’t want to be the person who just complained.

“Two weeks went by and I decided to get a private investigator.”

Then, a Hungarian cycling enthusiast who had seen the couples’ Instagram posts about their stolen bikes got in touch to say he had seen them posted on a Polish sales site.

Mr Groves confirmed they were his, and using a mobile number listed on the site, the private investigator tracked the poster down to an address in Leicester.

“I got straight in touch with the officer dealing with my case and he asked me to send the link so he could make contact,” said Mr Groves. “I sent the ads to my private investigator too.

“Inside four hours my PI had every piece of info about the seller possible, names, addresses.

“We put a drone in the air to match the background of the ad to his garden in Leicester.

“It appeared the guy lives in Leicester but was selling them in Poland. He’s a self employed trucker and he takes the stuff over there.”

One of the bikes stolen from Mr Groves. In total, they were worth almost £40,000 - Triangle News

Mr Groves said the investigating officer told him that he would apply for an emergency warrant so the property could be searched – but because the address was under a different police area, it had to be cleared with Leicestershire Police.

He said Leicestershire Police agreed to apply for a search warrant but it was later turned down by superiors who said the evidence was circumstantial, closing the case and handing it back to colleagues in Staffordshire.

“I phoned my original case handler and went mad,” Mr Groves said.

He added: “I told them they weren’t leaving me any choice but to take the law into my own hands.

“And I’m a normal person. I didn’t want to do that.”

Mr Groves says he wrote a letter asking for his bikes back to the addresses linked to the seller in Leicester.

He said the man immediately contacted him and apologised, saying that he had already taken the bikes to Poland but he could have them back. It is not known whether or not he knew they were stolen.

The return of the bicycles

Damian’s PI – FortBrave – then located a security team who were paid £1,700 to go and retrieve the bikes from Warsaw.

But it was too expensive to ship them back, so Damian drove to the Polish city with a friend to pick them up himself.

He left for Warsaw on Aug 18, returning with all four of his stolen bikes 48 hours later.

“By this point there have been close protection officers, armoured cars, meeting up with criminals, driving to the middle of a foreign land. Your imagination runs wild,” Mr Groves said.

“By midnight I found myself back at my house looking at my four bikes and I couldn’t believe it was all over. I’d got my bikes back without any real help from the police at all.”

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: “We were first called to an address in Newcastle-under-Lyme on Sunday June 25 following reports of theft.

“The victim, a man in his 30s, reported that four high-value mountain bikes had been stolen from the address.

“We began investigating and were following several lines of inquiry.

“Then, on 17 August, we were notified that the stolen bikes had been returned to the owner.

“We are sorry to hear our actions to date have not met the expectations of the victim; however, we have conducted a number of enquiries and the investigation remains ongoing.”

