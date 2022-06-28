The Elite Fighter Battling Putin’s Army With No Legs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dariusz Kalan, Natalia Bodnar
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
Yaroslav Halas
Yaroslav Halas

KUSHNYTSYA, Ukraine—Like thousands of Ukrainian men, Vasil Shtefko volunteered to fight after Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to invade his country in February. The fact that Shtefko is 55 years old and lost both of his legs nearly 20 years ago did not stop him.

“I was making pelmeni, traditional dumplings, when he called saying he had enlisted and is heading to the east,” his wife, Oksana, told The Daily Beast from the kitchen of their home in the village of Kushnytsya in central Transcarpathia, Ukraine’s westernmost region.“I didn’t believe he would do it. I cried a little,” she admitted. But then she regained her self-control. “And I went back to my pelmeni.”

From Kushnytsya alone since the start of the war, six freedom-fighters-to-be, including Shtefko, have joined the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, an elite military unit of some 6,000 soldiers with headquarters in Mukachevo, Transcarpathia’s second biggest city.

Throughout the region, the brigade—known as the “Transcarpathian Legion”—enjoys legendary status. The brigade already has an indelible place in Ukraine’s history.

<div class="inline-image__credit">Natalia Bodnar</div>
Natalia Bodnar

In 2014, the brigade was at the core of the defense of Luhansk Airport, and in 2015 it fought in Debaltseve, one of the biggest combat zones in the Donbas, Ukraine’s eastern region. Its war-weary fighters were awarded several state honors, including Hero of Ukraine, the highest national title, for Serhiy Shaptala, the brigade’s commander and current Ukrainian Chief of General Staff.

In a video recorded from the front, Shtefko told The Daily Beast that he thought about enlisting the moment he had learned about the war. “I love my country,” he said. “Whatever obstacles I’m facing, I’ll overcome them in order to defend Ukraine. [My country] put me on my feet helping to get prosthetics, she offered me a pension, moderate as it is, but still.”

The brigade was effective against Russia-backed separatist groups on Donbas’ plains, but what makes it unique is “its special training for fighting in the mountains,” Yaroslav Halas, a journalist-turned-soldier and the brigade’s press officer, told The Daily Beast.

It’s hardly surprising: Transcarpathia is a mountainous region separated from the rest of Ukraine by the bend of the East Carpathians, while the traditions of its military mountaineering are rooted in the Austro-Hungarian Empire.

The “Transcarpathian Legion” also represents the region’s ethnic diversity: many Hungarians, Rusyns and Romanians enlisted to fight for Ukraine, as well as local Ukrainians. “There are women too, mostly as doctors and psychologists,” said Halas.

To wear a beret with an edelweiss flower—the brigade’s insignia and a dream for many Transcarpathians—one must complete a grueling obstacle course in full combat gear.

Shtefko, a car mechanic, lost both his legs at the age of 38 (he asked not to reveal the details of the event) and has since relied on prosthetic legs. After joining protesters at the Maidan in Kyiv in 2014—a wave of demonstrations that ended up with deadly clashes with the security forces—he was rejected by the brigade due to his disability, despite having completed military service in Kharkiv in the Soviet era.

Now, even more determined to become a part of the “Transcarpathian Legion” during Putin’s war, he chose the simplest possible strategy for his advantage: a lie.

He informed the committee that he has only one prosthetic. “Without pulling up his pants it’s almost impossible to know,” Oksana said. “They all found out in the combat zone when he accidentally broke one of the prosthetics.”

Working on Ukraine’s eastern battlefields as a driver and mechanic, Sergeant Shtefko—as he’s now known to his compatriots—is continuing his family traditions of semi-legal military service: his father drifted into the Red Army during World War II claiming he was 18 years old, though he hadn’t yet turned 16.

<div class="inline-image__credit">Natalia Bodnar</div>
Natalia Bodnar

“Transcarpathia is proud of its boys,” Lyubov Povadaychyk, a volunteer who’s been helping the brigade for eight years and whose son is also fighting in Ukraine’s east, told The Daily Beast. “And not just of those who fight, but of everyone who does something, either contribute with money or just pray. Only staying away is immoral.”

The son of a Russian mother, Shtefko is outspoken about his attachment to Ukraine.

“In the army different things happen… There are often conflicts, especially when people come from different districts,” he said in his video message to The Daily Beast. “But here is different. My soul is happy to be here. There are many youngsters around us, but all the boys are patriotic and well-integrated. It’s a joy to serve with them and to see a united Ukraine fighting for a common goal.”

His wife described him as a person with a deep interest in politics and the law and a restless soul who has long been following the political developments in Ukraine and was looking for an opportunity to make his mark.

Ukraine’s Resistance Is Heroic—but Putin’s Ready to Unleash Hell

When they speak by phone, Shtefko and Oksana try to avoid discussing horrors of the war. Instead, they focus on the wellbeing of their 11-year-old daughter Sofia and their cat Frozca, in addition to household chores. Shtefko recently sent her instructions on how to take care of the plum trees in their yard. “He even made an instructional video from the front,” Oksana said. “Love is when you understand and feel one another.”

<div class="inline-image__credit">Natalia Bodnar</div>
Natalia Bodnar

When asked what plans she had for her husband’s return, Oksana is quick to return to her usual matter-of-fact attitude.

“Renovation at home has to be done,” she said, smiling and pointing to a burnt-out wall outlet. “The first task is to replace the electrical system.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Recommended Stories

  • G7 leaders wrap up summit meant to bolster Ukraine support

    The Group of Seven developed economies is wrapping up a summit intended to send a strong signal of long-term commitment to Ukraine’s future, ensuring that Russia pays a higher price for its invasion while also attempting to alleviate a global hunger crisis and show unity against climate change

  • Elite Russian Kantemirov division practically non-existent now, says Ukrainian fighter

    Over the course of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Russian military’s elite 4th Guards Tank division, also known as the Kantemirov division, has virtually ceased to exist, Andriy Nikolaychuk, an officer of the mechanized battalion of the 93rd Independent Kholodnyi Yar Mechanized Brigade, told Radio NV on June 25.

  • G7 leaders mock shirtless Putin during summit lunch

    U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other G-7 leaders made jokes about Russian President Vladimir Putin at the start of their meetings in Bavaria on Sunday.

  • Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall in Ukraine

    Rescuers searched through the charred rubble of a shopping mall Tuesday looking for more victims of a Russian missile strike that killed at least 18 and wounded scores in what Ukraine's president called “one of the most daring terrorist attacks in European history.” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said more than 1,000 afternoon shoppers and workers were inside the mall in the city of Kremenchuk. The regional governor, Dmytro Lunin, said at least 18 people were killed and 59 others sought medical assistance, of whom 25 were hospitalized.

  • Nashville volunteer in Ukraine faces a gruesome choice

    On a run to deliver food and medical supplies near Kharkiv, pilot Chris Tiller stumbles into a bombing

  • G7 commits $5 billion to tackling global food insecurity - U.S. official

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (Reuters) -The Group of Seven rich democracies will commit up to $5 billion to improve global food security, a senior U.S. official said, as the group responds to worries in developing nations about the threat of hunger triggered by war in Ukraine. On the final day of the G7 summit in Germany, the official said that the United States would provide over half of that sum, which would go to efforts to fight hunger in 47 countries and to fund regional organisations. The G7 is attempting to rally emerging countries, many with close ties to Russia, to oppose Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, and invited five major middle-and-low income democracies to the summit to win them over.

  • UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high

    World leaders must recognise the price of supporting Ukraine including the surge in energy and food costs but must also acknowledge that the price of allowing Russia to win would be far higher, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

  • AOC Called for Abortion Clinics on Federal Land. But There Are Two Big Problems.

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyIn the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has been tossing out ideas for how President Joe Biden could protect abortion access, including opening abortion clinics on federal lands. But that wouldn’t be an easy fix, explains Leah Litman, an assistant professor at the University of Michigan Law School and co-host of Strict Scrutiny podcast.“The Hyde Amendment is a provision of federal la

  • A Ukrainian commander says that 80% of his elite unit of marines have been killed or injured in Donbas fighting

    Commander Oleksandr spoke to Sky News near Severodonetsk in Luhansk and conceded that his professional troops "can't sustain" such losses.

  • 'We've got to show them our pecs' -G7 leaders mock Putin

    STORY: As the besuited leaders sat down for their first meeting of the three-day G7 summit in the sweltering Bavarian Alps, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked if their jackets should come off - or if they should even disrobe further."We all have to show that we're tougher than Putin," Johnson said, to laughter from some of his colleagues."Bare-chested horseback riding," shot back Canada's Justin Trudeau."Oh yes," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. "Horseback riding is the best."Putin, who prizes his sporty image, has been pictured shirtless several times in photos released by Russian state media, including one set in which he rode a brown horse while wearing wrap-around sunglasses, a gold chain and army trousers.The G7 leaders discussed efforts to further isolate Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, which has killed thousands of people and driven millions from their homes. Britain, Canada, Japan and the United States announced moves to ban imports of Russian gold. The G7 also includes France, Italy and Germany.

  • Kyiv Pride Still Happened This Weekend—500 Miles Away in Warsaw

    Wojtek Radwanski / AFP / Getty WARSAW—This weekend, for the first time ever, Warsaw Pride (Parada Równości) was headlined not by queer people from Poland but, instead, by a group from out of town: LGBTQ Ukrainians.After the Russian army began its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the last thing on queer Ukrainian minds was what to do about Pride. They were focused, instead, on survival. Survival not just from the constant shelling and even mass executions and other probable war crimes in place

  • Tens of thousands join March for Equality of Ukrainians and Poles in Warsaw (photos)

    Thousands of Poles and Ukrainians took part in a joint March for Peace and Freedom against Russian aggression in Warsaw on June 25, reported the Reuters news agency. They demanded an end to discrimination against the LGBT+ community and the protection of equality in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

  • Fort Campbell soldiers from 2nd Brigade deploy for 'incredibly important mission' in Europe

    Fort Campbell soldiers from the installation's 2nd Brigade were scheduled to deploy for Europe Monday amid rising tensions in Ukraine.

  • Sánchez, Gray power Twins past Guardians in series opener

    Sonny Gray turned an emotional, distracting day for the Twins into a dominant one. The right-hander pitched seven superb innings and Gary Sánchez homered and drove in four runs to help Minnesota stretch its lead in the AL Central with an 11-1 blowout of the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night. When they arrived in Cleveland on Sunday night ahead of the five-game series, the first-place Twins were rocked by news that pitching coach Wes Johnson is leaving to take over at LSU.

  • Agents Are Blocked From Using Discretion in Deportation Arrests

    A Biden administration policy that prioritized the arrest of immigrants living in the country illegally who are considered a threat to public safety and national security has been suspended as of Saturday, rendering millions of people vulnerable to deportation. A federal judge in Texas had ruled the prioritization policy illegal June 10, a ruling that took effect late Friday after a federal appeals court failed to issue any decision blocking it. The Department of Homeland Security said it effect

  • Captured Russian artillery displayed in Poland

    STORY: According to information compiled by the Ukrainian defense ministry and displayed alongside the captured artillery, the T-72B tank was destroyed in a tank battle in the Bucha district near Kyiv, while the 2S19 MSTA-S howitzer was captured in the north-eastern Sumy region.Among the onlookers were Taras and Victoria, a husband and wife from the western city of Lviv who left Ukraine several years ago."We wanted to see how it actually looks and how the Russian military looks like especially in this state," Taras said."We saw and destroyed many of those tanks," said James, a 56-year old lawyer from Oregon in the United States who said he had been fighting alongside the Ukrainian army before coming to Poland."Morale is still very high," he said, saying Ukrainians were fighting for their homes and families.Long suspicious of Russian intentions in central and eastern Europe, Poland has positioned itself as one of Kyiv's staunchest allies since President Vladimir Putin's forces invaded Ukraine on February 24, in what Russia describes as a "special operation".

  • Investors are Watching These 10 Biotech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 biotech stocks that investors are watching. If you want to read about some more biotech stocks, go directly to Investors are Watching These 5 Biotech Stocks. The stock market plunge in the past few weeks because of soaring inflation and a hawkish central bank has also resulted in […]

  • Former Iran conscripts say unfairly blocked from US travel

    Two years ago, Leili Ghazi quit studying biomedical engineering in Iran and seized the chance to travel to the United States to build a new life for herself and her parents. Now, the 22-year-old is separated indefinitely from her family because her father performed required military service more than two decades ago as a conscript for a branch of the Iranian armed forces that the U.S. government years later declared a foreign terrorist organization. The designation bars anyone associated with the group from traveling to the United States, including her dad.

  • North Korea works to prevent flood damages amid COVID crisis

    North Koreans were working to protect crops, factory equipment and other assets from potential damage from days of heavy rainfall, state media said Tuesday, as outside observers worry any flooding could aggravate the country’s economic hardships amid its COVID-19 outbreak. Summer floods in North Korea, one of the poorest countries in Asia, often cause serious damage to its agricultural and other sectors because of its troubled drainage and deforestation. Typhoons and torrential rains in 2020 were among the difficulties leader Kim Jong Un said had created “multiple crises” at home, along with strict pandemic-related restrictions and U.N. sanctions over his nuclear weapons program.

  • Politics latest news: Nicola Sturgeon failing to 'respect will of people' with IndyRef2 push, says minister

    Exclusive: Three Red Wall Tories in talks to defect to Labour Theresa May attacks ‘illegal’ Brexit Bill as it passes second reading British Army chief: Ukraine is our ‘1937 moment’ Sherelle Jacobs: G7 summit confirmed worst fears about West Ukraine war: Death toll rises after strike on shopping centre