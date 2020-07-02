Elite Professional Drivers Offer Road Safety Tips for Holiday Weekend Travel

ATA Share the Road Professionals Urge Public to be Safe Over Independence Day

ARLINGTON, Va., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations and ATA's Share the Road highway safety program offered safety tips to help holiday travelers take precautions when driving this Independence Day weekend.

"Celebrating our country's freedom this Independence Day is a time to cherish with friends and family," said ATA Chairman Randy Guillot, president of Triple G Express and Southeastern Motor Freight. "While traveling, not only is it important to practice proper health precautions during this time, but to also ensure you are practicing some simple tips to keep the highways safe while getting to and from your final destination."

AAA expects Americans to take 700 million road trips this summer alone. Independence Day weekend will be one of the largest travel weekends of the summer, and due to COVID-19, there may be more on the road than in previous years, making it more important to pay attention, plan ahead and drive with caution.

"We want everyone to be able to celebrate their freedoms safely this Independence Day weekend," said Share the Road professional truck driver Charlton Paul, of UPS Freight. "Things like planning your road trip in advance, buckling your safety belt, and avoiding distractions on the road can help ensure you and your motoring neighbors get to your destination safely and on time."

"While delivering hotdogs, hamburgers and other 4th of July necessities, we are looking to keep everyone on the road safe," said Share the Road professional truck driver Ina Daly, of XPO Logistics. "By applying these safety tips, you are not only helping the truck drivers on the road by increasing safety on the highways, but also assuring a great holiday weekend for you and your family."

Share the Road professional truck drivers, with millions of safe driving miles, offer these safety tips in order to remind motorists operating passenger vehicles about the key elements of safe driving around large tractor-trailers.

