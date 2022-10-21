1

Elite U.S. troops practice for war just miles from Ukraine's border

Charlie D'Agata
·3 min read

Mihail Kogălniceanu, Romania — The U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division has been deployed to Europe for the first time in almost 80 years amid soaring tension between Russia and the American-led NATO military alliance. The light infantry unit, nicknamed the "Screaming Eagles," is trained to deploy on any battlefield in the world within hours, ready to fight.

CBS News joined the division's Deputy Commander, Brigadier General John Lubas, and Colonel Edwin Matthaidess, Commander of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, on a Black Hawk helicopter for the hour-long ride to the very edge of NATO territory — only around three miles from Romania's border with Ukraine.

From the moment Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, his forces have advanced northward from the Crimean Peninsula, a Ukrainian region that Moscow illegally seized control of in 2014. For more than seven months, Russian troops have tried to push along the Black Sea coast into the Kherson region, aiming to capture the key Ukrainian port cities of Mykolaiv and Odesa.

Their goal is to cut off all Ukrainian access to the sea, leaving the country and its military forces landlocked.

That threat, so close to NATO territory in Romania, is why one of America's most elite air assault divisions has been sent in, with some heavy equipment.

"We're ready to defend every inch of NATO soil," Lubas told CBS News. "We bring a unique capability, from our air assault capability… We're a light infantry force, but again, we bring that mobility with us, for our aircraft and air assaults."

Skirting northward along Romania's Black Sea coast, the Black Hawk eventually touched down at a forward operating site where U.S. and Romanian troops were pounding targets during a joint ground and air assault exercise.

The tank rounds and artillery fire were real. The drill was meant to recreate the battles Ukraine's forces are fighting every day against Russian troops, just across the border. The war games so close to that border are a clear message to Russia and to America's NATO allies, that the U.S. Army is here.

"The real meaning for me, to have the American troops here, is like if you were to have allies in Normandy before any enemy was there," Romanian Major General Lulian Berdila told CBS News, referring to the landmark World War II battle on France's north coast. The American forces have been establishing a garrison at the Romanian military's air base.

In all, about 4,700 soldiers from the 101st Airborne's home base in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, have been deployed to reinforce NATO's eastern flank.

Matthaidess told CBS News that he and his troops were the closest American forces to the fighting in Ukraine. From their vantage point, they've been "closely watching" the Russian forces, "building objectives to practice against" and conducting drills that "replicate exactly what's going on" in the war.

"It keeps us on our toes," he said.

The "Screaming Eagles" commanders told CBS News repeatedly that they are always "ready to fight tonight," and while they're there to defend NATO territory, if the fighting escalates or there's any attack on NATO, they're fully prepared to cross the border into Ukraine.

The world's "most complex machine"

How the Spirit Airlines and JetBlue's $3.8 billion merger could affect budget travel

Ukraine officials say Russia is planning "large-scale disaster" in southern territory

Recommended Stories

  • EU leaders weigh future of China ties as rivalry mounts

    European Union leaders on Friday weighed the future of their increasingly testy relations with China as President Xi Jinping was expected to be reappointed leader at the Communist Party congress taking place this week. During more than three hours of talks in Brussels, the 27 leaders of the world’s biggest trading bloc discussed ways to reduce their dependence on China for tech equipment and the raw minerals used to make items such as microchips, batteries and solar panels. “The goal was to have a veritable strategic exchange” ahead of a meeting with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in December, European Council President Charles Michel said.

  • If Every Issue Is a Security Issue, Nothing Is

    It's in the Biden administration's new National Security Strategy. If everything is a security issue, nothing is, Seth Cropsey writes.

  • EXPLAINER: Who's behind Haiti's most powerful gang alliance?

    The U.N. Security Council has approved a resolution that imposes sanctions on Jimmy Chérizier, leader of a powerful gang federation in Haiti, who is accused of threatening the country's peace, security or stability. The resolution comes nearly two weeks after Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry and his Cabinet requested deployment of foreign troops to help end Haiti's deepening crisis, a request that the U.N. is still mulling. Chérizier and the federation he leads, known as "G9 Family and Allies," have blocked the entrance of a main fuel terminal in the capital of Port-au-Prince for more than a month as fuel, water and other basic supplies grow scarce amid a cholera outbreak.

  • The U.S. Made a Strategic Blunder on Oil With the SPR: Here's How to Fix It

    Consider the Swiss National Bank's decision to support the Swiss franc. In 2011, the SNB announced a plan to buy an unlimited amount of euros to maintain the euro/franc exchange rate at 1.20 or higher. When the Swiss franc crashed in 2015, several brokers became insolvent, and the SNB reported a first-half loss of $50.1 billion.

  • Stocks Jump With Treasury Reversal in Wild Session: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rallied as the global bond rout fizzled out, with volatility showing no signs of abating amid Friday’s $2 trillion options expiration and a raft of corporate earnings.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Tumbles as US Weighs Security Reviews for Musk DealsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTranscript: Nouriel Roubini Predicts a Crisis 'Worse' Than the 1970sLiz Truss Odds:

  • Russia may withdraw experienced troops from Kherson Oblasts right bank, leaving inexperienced personnel

    IRYNA BALACHUK - THURSDAY, 20 OCTOBER 2022, 16:12 The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine predicts that the Russian military command may withdraw experienced personnel from the right bank of the Dnipro river in Kherson Oblast and leave conscripts there to deter the Ukrainian Armed Forces' offensive.

  • Chicago officer who fatally shot Adam Toledo, 13, may face firing

    Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability recommended officer Eric Stillman be fired for fatally shooting Adam Toledo in 2021.

  • Russian missile strike hits school in Zaporizhzhya Oblast, President’s Office says

    A Russian missile struck a specialized children's school in the village of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhya Oblast in the morning on Oct. 20, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, President’s Office deputy chief-of-staff has reported on Telegram.

  • How African gas could wean Europe off Putin's supplies

    The buried stash of weapons found last week in Mozambique appeared large enough to equip a small army of Islamist insurgents bent on causing havoc.

  • Ukraine Strikes Occupied Kherson as More Russians Flee

    Ukrainian artillery struck the ferry crossing in the southern city of Kherson, the only regional capital captured by Moscow since the February invasion, as Russian forces pounded the cities of Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv with renewed strikes.

  • How Much Is British PM Liz Truss Worth As She Resigns?

    On Oct. 20, British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned her post only six weeks after taking over the job from Boris Johnson. She now has the distinction of serving the shortest reign as PM in British...

  • The SEC dominates the weekly Maxwell Award Honor Roll

    Five SEC players make the Maxwell Award's weekly honor roll.

  • Ukraine Latest: First Russian, US Defense Chiefs Call Since May

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed the Ukraine war with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Friday. It was the first announced call between the two since May. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Tumbles as US Weighs Security Reviews for Musk DealsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTranscript: Nouriel Roubini Predicts a Crisis 'Worse' Than the 1970sLiz Truss Odd

  • Lewis Hamilton Critical of F1's Lack of Support for W Series

    Open-wheel racing series designed to showcase top female racers folded three races short of the season's finish line this season.

  • NFL rumors: Rams 'made push' for Christian McCaffrey trade, but 49ers won out

    The Rams reportedly "made a push" to acquire Christian McCaffrey before the star running back eventually was traded to the 49ers.

  • Congressional Republicans face no consequences for aiding 'stolen' election narrative

    Inciting and directing a mob to charge the Capitol to change an election is the ultimate undemocratic act. It shouldn’t be without consequences.

  • Biden is 'worried' about Ukraine aid if Republicans win Congress

    President Joe Biden expressed concern on Thursday about the prospects for future U.S. assistance to Ukraine if Republicans win control of one or both houses of the U.S. Congress in Nov. 8 elections. "I am worried," Biden told reporters during a stop at a sandwich shop in Pittsburgh, when asked about the impact on Ukraine aid if Republicans win. Biden was in Pittsburgh campaigning for Democrat John Fetterman, whose U.S. Senate race against Republican Mehmet Oz will help determine whether Democrats maintain control of the Senate.

  • 1st major update on weight loss surgery in 3 decades

    Dr. Jennifer Ashton joins “GMA” to chat about two new weight loss studies, including one about who qualifies for surgery and another about when to use medication.

  • U.S. reveals ballistic missile submarine's presence in Persian Gulf

    The U.S. military made an unusual disclosure Wednesday, revealing the presence of a submerged nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine in the Persian Gulf .

  • Russians mine dam of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant and plan historic catastrophe Zelenskyy

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - THURSDAY, 20 OCTOBER 2022, 20:25 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the Russians have mined the dam and units of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (KHPP) and are planning to commit a terrorist attack under another flag [Ukraine's - ed.