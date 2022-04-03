An elite Ukrainian drone unit on quad bikes ambushed Russian forces, helping to defeat Putin's plan to capture Kyiv, report says

Alia Shoaib
·3 min read
Maxar satellite imagery of the northern end of a Russian convoy, southeast of Ivankiv, Ukraine on 28 February 2022.
Maxar satellite imagery of the northern end of a Russian convoy, southeast of Ivankiv, Ukraine on 28 February 2022.Satellite image (c) 2022 Maxar Technologies.

  • A Ukrainian drone unit used quad bikes and night cover to ambush Russian forces, The Guardian reported.

  • Aerorozvidka was first set up by tech-savvy, university-educated Ukrainians.

  • The elite unit, which flies up to 300 missions a day, is crucial to the Ukrainian campaign.

Night ambushes carried out by a team of Ukrainian special forces and drone operators on quad bikes have helped turn the tide of the Russian invasion, The Guardian reported.

Aerorozvidka is a specialist air-reconnaissance unit within the Ukrainian army, which has claimed to have destroyed dozens of Russian "priority targets," including tanks and command trucks.

The unit's commander, Lt Col Yaroslav Honchar, told The Guardian about an ambush near the Ukrainian town of Ivankiv, which helped stop a 40-mile mechanized Russian column heading to attack the capital Kyiv.

Equipped with night-vision goggles, sniper rifles, and remotely detonated mines and drones, the team of about 30 Ukrainian soldiers approached Russian forces by riding on quad bikes through forests under cover of night.

Some of the drones used by the unit were equipped with thermal imaging cameras, and others were capable of dropping small 1.5kg bombs.

"This one little unit in the night destroyed two or three vehicles at the head of this convoy, and after that, it was stuck. They stayed there two more nights and [destroyed] many vehicles," Honchar told The Guardian.

After the attack, Russian forces re-strategized by breaking the column into smaller units to try and continue towards the capital.

However, the same team mounted an attack on the Russians' supply depot, which stopped them from being able to advance, Honchar told The Guardian.

"It all happened because of the work of 30 people," Honchar told the paper.

Aerorozvidka was formed in 2014 by a group of young university-educated Ukrainians and IT specialists who volunteered to design their machines to help resist Russia's invasion of Crimea and the Donbas region, according to The Guardian.

It was founded by investment banker Volodymyr Kochetkov-Sukach, who was killed in action fighting Russian separatists in Donbas in 2015, the paper said.

The unit integrated into the Ukrainian general staff following the success of its operations in Crimea.

Now, the elite unit, which flies up to 300 missions a day, according to The Times of London, has played a key role in bolstering Ukrainian resistance against Russia.

Antonov Airport in Hostomel Ukraine
A satellite image showing damage to buildings and fuel tanks on fire at Antonov Airport in Hostomel, Ukraine, March 11, 2022Maxar Technologies via Getty Images

Along with the attack on the Russian convoy, Aerorozvidka claims to have helped defeat a Russian attack on Hostomel airport near Kyiv, The Guardian said.

Despite the unit's apparent success, it relies upon crowdfunding and donations to get hold of much-needed components such as advanced modems and thermal imaging cameras. These US and Canada-made parts are subject to export controls that prohibit them from being sent to Ukraine, The Guardian reported.

In recent weeks, supporters from around Europe have been donating drone parts and other equipment, such as 3D printers, to help build and repair devices damaged by Russian small-arms fire, per The Times.

Aerorozvidka partly operates using Elon Musk's Starlink satellite system, activated in Ukraine days after Russia invaded.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • President Zelenskyy says fleeing Russian forces are setting boobytraps

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces retreating from their positions around Kyiv are boobytrapping streets and civilian homes.

  • Ukrainian officials say Russian forces shot and killed journalist

    The Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine reported on Saturday that Russian forces had shot and killed a Ukrainian photojournalist and that authorities had found his body. The office said in a statement on Facebook that Maxim Levin had been covering the Russian invasion, citing investigation data. Officials found his body in the Guta Mezhyhirska village.…

  • If allegations of withholding payments from league are true, Daniel Snyder likely will be done

    Saturday night’s bombshell could indeed be the last straw for the NFL and Daniel Snyder. A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com reported last night that Congress is exploring whether the Washington Commanders withheld money that should have been surrendered to the league’s visiting-team pool. As a league source with knowledge of the dynamics among owners told PFT, [more]

  • What if College Were Free? This State Is Trying to Find Out.

    ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As universities across the United States face steep enrollment declines, New Mexico’s government is embarking on a pioneering experiment to fight that trend: tuition-free higher education for all state residents. After President Joe Biden’s plan for universal free community college failed to gain traction in Congress, New Mexico, one of the nation’s poorest states, has emerged with perhaps the most ambitious plans as states scramble to come up with their own initiatives. A ne

  • China's BYD ends combustion engine cars to focus on electric

    China's largest electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD Co Ltd said that as of last month it stopped making combustion engine vehicles and now produces electric and hybrid cars only. "In the future, BYD will focus on pure electric and plug-in hybrids in the automobile sector," the company said in a statement filed to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Sunday. BYD is among six carmakers - the others being Volvo, Ford, General Motors, Mercedes-Benz and Jaguar Land Rover - to have signed up to a global campaign to phase out combustion engine vehicles by 2040.

  • Ukraine-Russia War outcome could be determined in next 'week or two': Ukrainian official

    An advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Sunday that the next "week or two" could determine the outcome of the Russia-Ukraine War.

  • How two dozen retired generals are trying to stop an overhaul of the Marines

    Current plans call for shedding troops and equipment in preparation to take on China.

  • Oligarch Roman Abramovich persuaded the Russian government to hold peace talks over Zoom instead of in Belarus despite Kremlin's security concerns, report says

    The Kremlin had security concerns about holding Russia-Ukraine peace talks over Zoom, but Abramovich convinced them otherwise, WSJ reported.

  • Russian troops struggling without central war commander, U.S. says

    Russian troops struggling without central war commander, U.S. says

  • Bill to legalize marijuana passes U.S. House, but faces dim prospects in Senate

    The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed a bill to end the federal ban on marijuana, which has created legal headaches for users and businesses in the states that have legalized it, though the measure was seen as unlikely to pass the Senate. The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, sponsored by Democratic Representative Jerrold Nadler of New York, which is in the process of legalizing the drug, removes marijuana from the list of controlled substances and eliminates criminal penalties for individuals who grow, distribute or possess it. But the MORE act will need to gain 60 votes in the evenly divided Senate before moving to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature, an outcome widely seen as unlikely given the lack of Republican support for the measure.

  • Ukrainian mayor shows dead bodies in liberated city of Bucha

    The mayor of a Ukrainian city on the northern outskirts of Kyiv on Sunday showed journalists dead bodies in an area that, he said, Chechen fighters controlled during the month that Russian forces occupied the city. The mayor, Anatoliy Fedoruk, showed a Reuters team two corpses with white cloth tied around their arms which - the mayor said - was what residents were forced to wear by fighters from Chechnya, a region in southern Russia that has deployed troops to Ukraine to support Russian forces.

  • Russian operatives sent 5,000 text messages in a failed attempt to incite Ukrainians to attack their own capitol

    A Russian bot farm sent 5,000 messages to Ukrainian military and law enforcement officers, urging them to surrender.

  • Russia has agreed to almost all of our peace proposals, says Ukrainian negotiator

    One of Ukraine’s negotiators in peace talks with Russia says Moscow has agreed to almost all of their proposals, paving the way to a possible meeting between the leaders of the countries.

  • Here’s Where Bitcoin Could Go While The Wyckoff Accumulation Pattern Is Unfolding

    In order to complete a Wyckoff accumulation pattern, Bitcoin is to commit above the resistance level and to break above 47000.

  • Heavy battle ahead for the south and east of Ukraine, warns Kyiv

    Argentina compares Falklands with Russian invasion of Ukraine Liberated villagers weep with joy as Russian forces leave Vladimir Putin 'visited by cancer doctor 35 times' How control freak Putin is repeating Hitler’s mistakes Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Were you a Taco Bell Mexican Pizza fan? Then mark this date on your calendar

    We’re still waiting on official confirmation from Taco Bell that the fan-favorite Mexican Pizza is coming back, a rumor that caused the Internet to promptly freak out and set Twitter alight. I also want to get out of the way, right from the outset, that a Taco Bell spokesperson told me on Friday that they … The post Were you a Taco Bell Mexican Pizza fan? Then mark this date on your calendar appeared first on BGR.

  • Do new cars really need brake fluid replaced every 5,000 miles? | Car Doctor

    Clean brake fluid is crucial to a modern ABS brake system. Several manufacturers recommend brake fluid replacement every 30,000 miles.

  • Ukrainians and Europeans accuse Russians of committing atrocities

    Ukrainian and European officials expressed outrage on Sunday at what they said were atrocities committed by Russian forces near Kyiv before they withdrew from the region to focus their attacks elsewhere. The mayor of Bucha, a town 37 km (23 miles) northwest of the capital, said on Saturday that 300 residents had been killed during a month-long occupation by the Russian army. Ukraine said on Saturday its forces had retaken all areas around the capital, reclaiming complete control of the region for the first time since Russia launched its invasion on Feb 24.

  • ‘Pure brutality’: Ukraine finds half-burned civilians in mass graves shot in ‘back of their heads’

    ‘We found half-burned bodies as if somebody tried to hide the crimes, but didn’t have enough time to do it’

  • Ukraine documents alleged atrocities by retreating Russians

    Ukrainian troops are finding brutalized bodies and widespread destruction in suburbs of the capital as Russian soldiers withdraw and Moscow focuses its attacks elsewhere, including missile strikes Sunday that targeted fuel and ammunition supplies in southern and eastern Ukraine. Associated Press journalists in Bucha, a small city northwest of Kyiv, saw the bodies of at least nine people in civilian clothes who appeared to have been killed at close range. Authorities said they were documenting evidence as Ukraine's military reclaims territory and discovers indications of execution-style slayings to add to their case for for prosecuting Russian officials for war crimes.