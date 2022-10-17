Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) investors are sitting on a loss of 22% if they invested a year ago

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Investors in Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 23%. That's disappointing when you consider the market declined 14%. Elixirr International may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 21% in a month. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Elixirr International share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 45%. Of course, the situation might betray previous over-optimism about growth.

It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. So it's easy to justify a look at some other metrics.

Given the yield is quite low, at 0.7%, we doubt the dividend can shed much light on the share price. Elixirr International's revenue is actually up 47% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for Elixirr International in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Elixirr International shareholders are down 22% for the year (even including dividends), even worse than the market loss of 14%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 8.3% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of Elixirr International by clicking this link.

Elixirr International is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

