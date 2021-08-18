Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Elixirr International is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.094 = UK£7.2m ÷ (UK£87m - UK£10m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Thus, Elixirr International has an ROCE of 9.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Professional Services industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Elixirr International compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Elixirr International Tell Us?

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last one year to 9.4%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 32% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, it's terrific to see that Elixirr International is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 140% to shareholders over the last year, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Elixirr International can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Elixirr International that you might find interesting.

