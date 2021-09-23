Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) shareholders YoY returns are lagging the company's 267% one-year earnings growth

The Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX) share price has had a bad week, falling 10%. But that doesn't detract from the splendid returns of the last year. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 125% in that time. So it is important to view the recent reduction in price through that lense. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 10%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Elixirr International was able to grow EPS by 267% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 125% increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Elixirr International as it was before. This could be an opportunity.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Elixirr International has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store?

A Different Perspective

Elixirr International shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 126% over the last twelve months, including dividends. We regret to report that the share price is down 9.3% over ninety days. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Elixirr International , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

